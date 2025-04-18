3 Aidan O'Connell trade packages that could move the needle before 2025 NFL draft

Aidan O'Connell has been an enigma ever since the Las Vegas Raiders drafted him third overall in the fourth round in 2023 out of Purdue.

On one hand, he has had his moments as a game manager, most notably leading the Raiders to a Christmas upset of the then-defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in his rooke season.

On the other, he lacks the intangibles to be a franchise quarterback, which is why The Athletic's Vic Tafur reported that the new regime of Pete Carroll and John Spytek are looking to unload him:

The question looms, though, which teams will want him? And what are they willing to give up in exchange?

Three ideal trade packages involving Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell

3) Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa has been a good quarterback in the NFL ... when he is healthy. Problem is, he can get injured at an inopportune time. And beginning in 2025, the Miami Dolphins have no Skylar Thompson to fall back on, as he left for the Pittsburgh Steelers (more on that later).

They brought in former divisional rival Zach Wilson, but the room is lacking another commodity. This is a prime chance to do so.

Projected package: MIA receives Aidan O'Connell for a 2025 third-round pick.

2) Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are set to begin the JJ McCarthy era in earnest, as their young quarterback returns from a devastating meniscal tear that cost him his rookie season before it even began.

However, with Sam Darnold having left for the Seattle Seahawks and Aaron Rodgers having been turned down, it leaves a glaring hole in their corps. Aidan O'Connell may obviously not be on the former college champion's level, but he should prove a capable backup.

Projected package: MIN receives Aidan O'Connell for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

1) Pittsburgh Steelers

Whether Aaron Rodgers signs with them or not, the Pittsburgh Steelers need a contingency plan.

Drafting Shedeur Sanders, as many analysts have predicted, is obviously the best thing; but it's not a guarantee that he will be available by the time Roger Goodell mentions No. 21. So even if O'Connell isn't the most ideal solution to such a situation, he could at least be a competent and uncontroversial placeholder until the next crop of prospects arises in 2026.

Projected package: PIT receives Aidan O'Connell and a 2026 third-round pick for a swap of 2025 fifth-round picks.

