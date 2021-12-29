3 bad fits for Russell Wilson in 2022 ft. Cleveland Browns

Russell Wilson is likely to be on the move following the 2021 season. The Seattle Seahawks already have their first losing record with him in town, and it's not like he entered the season feeling great about the organization.

The Wilson trade rumors emerged last year and the losing record only makes them louder. Now comes the question of where Wilson can go. He has a full no-trade clause, so he is going to have to approve any deal.

"A majority of it is on him, and it started this offseason. ... He just doesn't look as locked in, he doesn't look as focused, he just doesn't look like the same player." — How much of Seattle’s disappointing season is on Russell Wilson?"A majority of it is on him, and it started this offseason. ... He just doesn't look as locked in, he doesn't look as focused, he just doesn't look like the same player." — @GregJennings How much of Seattle’s disappointing season is on Russell Wilson?"A majority of it is on him, and it started this offseason. ... He just doesn't look as locked in, he doesn't look as focused, he just doesn't look like the same player." — @GregJennings https://t.co/6OSuAvzp0c

But just because a team looks good on paper does not mean it's a great fit for Wilson. Here are three potential landing spots that Wilson should avoid in 2022.

3 destinations that Russell Wilson must avoid in 2022

#3 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns look like they need a replacement for Baker Mayfield. There is a ton of talent in place all over the roster, and it is hard to have a better pitch for Wilson in terms of a complete team on paper.

The problem is that it is all on paper. The Browns have been riddled with dysfunction for over 20 years. Wilson needs to go to a team with proven stability. Not one where a head coach could be fired without warning.

The Browns are on the upswing after making the postseason in 2020. But they are more than just a Russell Wilson away from becoming a stable organization. That means he should stay away this time around.

#2 - New York Giants

The New York Giants seem like a good fit. Wilson and wife Ciara could move to New York City, where he would be the face of the franchise. The problem is that the team just has way too many question marks right now.

Head coach Joe Judge appears safe for now, but firing GM Dave Gettleman could lead to wholesale changes throughout the roster. Wilson could arrive on a team where a new GM wants to shake things up.

Damon Amendolara @DAonCBS “It makes a lot of sense for both sides.” @TyDunne says Russell Wilson to the Giants has legitimate reasons to happen. “It makes a lot of sense for both sides.” @TyDunne says Russell Wilson to the Giants has legitimate reasons to happen. https://t.co/fTFdraIZWs

The Giants have not been to the postseason since 2016, and two supposed foundational pieces in Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are not living up to the hype. On paper, pairing Wilson with Barkley sounds exciting. But Barkley is putting up backup numbers, and he is expected to be a top selling point to woo Wilson.

This is just not a good fit given the state of the Giants organization.

#1 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be looking for a quick upgrade given Ben Roethlisberger is done after this season. They will want Wilson, but he should not want them.

Roethlisberger has taken 35 sacks this year. That is the fifth-most in the NFL. Protection was one of Wilson's biggest gripes last year and heading into this year. The fact he has taken 31 sacks in 12 games proves the point.

Add to that questions at receiver, including drama with Chase Claypool, and the Steelers just don't have the infrastructure to entice Wilson to play there.

