3 Bargain Free Agents the Raiders should sign before the NFL Draft

This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to make Jimmy Garoppolo their starting quarterback. They also introduced specialists who can easily mesh together and fit into a particular system.

In addition to those changes, they also added a bunch of defensive backs and pass-catching alternatives for Garoppolo. To help the Raiders throughout the summer, general manager Dave Ziegler made the necessary adjustments.

He still has some gaps to fill, though, and the squad still has to address some key areas. The Raiders will have to discover solutions that last and have depth on the offensive line, in addition to answers for the interior of their defensive line. However, it is possible to fix both of these in the upcoming NFL Draft, and that is probably what the organization will do.

The Raiders can pass the time between now and then by signing some of the unsigned free agents who are still available. Since they have been waiting for a while, those players may be available for less money than initially anticipated.

#1 - Isaiah Wynn, offensive line

The New England Patriots picked Isaiah Wynn in the first round of the 2018 draft when Josh McDaniels was the offensive coordinator. Because of his versatility in terms of positions, he makes a good target for the Raiders.

Wynn was deployed as a left guard and left tackle in college football. Before switching to the right side in 2022, he lined up at left tackle during the Patriots' first three seasons.

The drawback is that Wynn only played one-third of the games in his career. If he can maintain his health, he may be able to fight for the right tackle position or, if Dylan Parham switches to center, may be able to move inside to left guard.

#2 - Myles Jack, linebacker

The Raiders' linebacker group was not very good last year. However, they have a few talented players in the position on their team. Luke Masterson and Divine Deablo have the potential to develop into solid players, but the team could need some assistance.

Myles Jack, a former Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker, might be a fantastic fit. Along with 6.5 sacks in his career, he has surpassed 100 tackles in four of the last five campaigns. Myles Jack is only 27 years old, so he still has plenty of tread on his tires. His addition should not hamper Deablo and Masterson's continued growth as he is a versatile linebacker.

However, if the Raiders' defense does its job in 2023, Jack will have plenty of room in front of him to do what he does best—chase and make tackles. As a result, the Raiders' defense would be much stronger in 2023.

#3 - Dalton Risner, offensive guard

Dalton Risner claimed four years ago that former Patriots left tackle Nate Solder was the inspiration for his style of play. Now that Risner is a free agent, McDaniels, who collaborated with Solder from 2012 to 2017, might show some interest in him.

Risner can offer a stern edge to the interior of the O-line that the Raiders have needed since Richie Incognito's stint at left guard, even though he has good technical skills that McDaniels may compare to Solder's.

