3 Best back up running backs for your fantasy football team

Fantasy football is officially back as the 2022 NFL season is now just days away. Fantasy players are making their preparations for the upcoming year as they sort out their draft strategies and research the waiver wire.

Running backs have always been one of the most important positions in fantasy football. While it's crucial to find starting NFL running backs to solidify a fantasy team, finding value in back-up running backs is also a winning strategy.

Here are the three best back-up running backs to target in fantasy football this year for their ability to put up big numbers. This is despite a secondary role in their offense.

#3 - Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos

While Javonte Williams is listed as the starting running back for the Denver Broncos, Melvin Gordon is still likely to play a major role in their offense. The two backs split their time in the Broncos' backfield last season, with both of them producing solid fantasy football output.

It's reasonable to believe that Gordon will receive a similar workload to what he had last season. He recorded 231 touches during the 2021 NFL season, ranking 16th among all players. He also totaled 1,131 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns, demonstrating that he can produce a large output in a shared role.

#2 - A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers

A.J. Dillon played a large role in the Green Bay Packers' offense last season. He backed-up starter Aaron Jones while also serving as the goal-line and short-yardage running back. Dillon is expected to play a similar role during the 2022 NFL season, which makes him a valuable asset in fantasy football.

Dillon totaled 803 rushing yards during the 2021 season while ranking 12th in the entire NFL in red zone touches. He will be given plenty of opportunities to score touchdowns, the most valuable statistic for any fantasy football player.

#1 - Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Tony Pollard has proven that he is capable of being a starting running back. But it appears the Dallas Cowboys will continue to feature Ezekiel Elliot within their offense as the starter.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Interesting comments from #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @nflnetwork , saying that Zeke Elliott “has to be the focus” in the run game. “He has to be the focal point” based on his work in the run game and pass game. “There is room for (Tony) Pollard while Zeke is in there.” Interesting comments from #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @nflnetwork, saying that Zeke Elliott “has to be the focus” in the run game. “He has to be the focal point” based on his work in the run game and pass game. “There is room for (Tony) Pollard while Zeke is in there.”

That doesn't mean Pollard still can't make a major impact, as he did last season in a similar role. He was one of the most efficient rushers in the NFL last year, ranking second in yards per carry among all qualified running backs. He also ranked in the top 30 among all running backs in total fantasy points.

Pollard has proven to be a more explosive weapon than Elliot at this stage of their careers, so it would be wise for the Cowboys to to give him more touches. They have reportedly been experimenting with him as a slot receiver in certain offensive packages. This would significantly increase his value in fantasy football even higher.

