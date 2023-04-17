3 best Houston Texans players of all time

The Houston Texans are the newest NFL franchise. They were established in 1999 and competed in the NFL for the first time in 2002.

However, just because they are one of the league's freshest franchises doesn't mean that they haven't had some all-time greats come through their organization.

Houston has had some legendary players, be it elite skill-position players or premier defenders.

The Texans roster is in rebuild mode. They have not won the AFC South since 2019 and are in search of a franchise quarterback. They are expected to plug that hole with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft.

For them to crawl out of the hole they are in, they need to draft a player with all-time great potential.

On that note, here are three of the best players who have played in Houston that perhaps the Texans can model their picks after.

#1 J.J. Watt (defensive end)

J.J. Watt is the greatest defensive player in the history of the Houston Texans. He played the first 10 seasons of his career in Houston and recorded 101.0 sacks (most in franchise history). He also holds the franchise record for forced fumbles (25) and fumble recoveries (16).

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2012, 2014-2015) also recorded two 20-sack seasons in Houston. Additionally, he recorded five seasons with at least 16 sacks.

The seven-time All-Pro is a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team. Not only is he the best defensive player to have played for Houston, but he's also one of the best in NFL history.

#2 Andre Johnson (wide receiver)

Atlanta Falcons v Houston Texans

Andre Johnson is arguably the best wide receiver the Texans have ever had. Johnson made seven Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams. He is the team's all-time leader in receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), receiving touchdowns (64), and receptions in a single season (115 in 2008).

Johnson was the definition of consistency in Houston. He caught over 100 passes five times and recorded over 1,000 yards seven times in 12 seasons with the Texans.

The former national champion is in the Houston Texans Ring of Honor.

#3 Arian Foster (running back)

Houston Texans v Atlanta Falcons

In his prime, Arian Foster was arguably the best running back in the league. He recorded 1,200 rushing yards in four of his seven seasons with the Texans.

He led the NFL in rushing touchdowns twice (2010, 2012) and made four Pro Bowl trips. Foster is also the franchise's all-time leader in rushing yards (6,472) and rushing touchdowns (54).

If he had not retired early, he would have been on track to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

