3 Best landing spots for Deebo Samuel 

San Franciso 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade earlier in the offseason. The wideout, however, has reported to training camp, and there's hope he can sign an extension with San Francisco.

General manager John Lynch was optimistic about Samuel remaining with the Niners. According to Lynch, the wide receiver and the franchise had "productive and substantive talks." Lynch said he is "excited about moving forward with (Samuel) as part of this team." Lynch concluded, saying the two sides were not there yet, but "something is gonna happen here in the near future."

Nick Wagoner @nwagoner #49ers GM John Lynch optimistic that a deal with WR Deebo Samuel will be done soon. "We're not there yet... something is gonna happen here in the near future." Samuel reported to camp today and is in the building. #49ers GM John Lynch optimistic that a deal with WR Deebo Samuel will be done soon. "We're not there yet... something is gonna happen here in the near future." Samuel reported to camp today and is in the building.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan explained why Samuel wouldn't have the ability to hold out like players have in years past and added that he, like Lynch, is confident something is going to be done soon:

"The days of holding out and stuff are a little bit different now because players, regardless of what the team decides later, always have to pay [the fines] back. Now, those fines can't get paid back [because of the new CBA]."

"What I do know is: I'm not worried about it not getting done. I feel very confident that Deebo's going to be on our team this year, and he's going to be for many years after. I do believe he'll get a deal. I know that they're working on it right now."

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Four WRs taken outside the first-round in 2019 have gotten paid this offseason:



AJ Brown: 4-years, $100M

DK Metcalf: 3-years, $72M

Terry McLaurin: 3-years, $71M

Hunter Renfrow: 2-years, $32M



Deebo Samuel and Diontae Johnson are two more 2019 wide receivers still waiting. Four WRs taken outside the first-round in 2019 have gotten paid this offseason:AJ Brown: 4-years, $100MDK Metcalf: 3-years, $72MTerry McLaurin: 3-years, $71MHunter Renfrow: 2-years, $32MDeebo Samuel and Diontae Johnson are two more 2019 wide receivers still waiting.

Things are copacetic in the Bay Area between Samuel and the 49ers. For now. If or when the two sides don't come to an agreement, things could change in a hurry, and the wide receiver could be on the move.

If that were to happen, here are the three best landing spots for Deebo Samuel:

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

Deebo could be the next Cowboy

The Cowboys trading away Amari Cooper to the Browns opened the door for Dallas to pursue another receiver to replenish Dak Prescott's arsenal. While signing USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin was a nice touch, supplanting Cooper with a receiver at Deebo Samuel's level is more likely what Jerry Jones is looking for.

🏆 @HeismanRattIer



The WR is reportedly looking for a new contract and Dallas is looking to add another WR Current #49ers WRs Deebo Samuel spotted at the #Cowboys facility at Amari Coopers old locker.The WR is reportedly looking for a new contract and Dallas is looking to add another WR Current #49ers WRs Deebo Samuel spotted at the #Cowboys facility at Amari Coopers old locker. The WR is reportedly looking for a new contract and Dallas is looking to add another WR👀 https://t.co/iWrwVSrqq5

Former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus said on the Love of the Star podcast that the team could forfeit assets for a receiver upgrade:

“I’d like to believe that the one position that they would give up assets for, and the history has shown that they’ve done it before, is wide receiver. So, we’ll see with the whole thing with Deebo ...''

Samuel is someone to watch for the Cowboys since D.K. Metcalf is off the table given his recent extension.

#2 - Los Angeles Chargers

Deebo would look great in Bolts blue

If Deebo Samuel doesn't want to be in California, which Chris Simms has mentioned as a possibility before on PFT Live, then the Chargers should refrain from the possibility of landing him. San Francisco and Los Angeles aren't all that different, after all.

With that said, if Samuel isn't resistant to playing in the Golden State, the hottest ticket in town for a player at his position may be in Los Angeles—and it may be with the Tinseltown team that didn't just win the Super Bowl.

Justin Herbert is the hottest quarterback prospect in the NFL, and it may not be long before lining up for him is the equivalent of playing for a prime Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

Deebo could be the missing piece on the Colts

The Colts have been aggressive this offseason in finding the right skill position pieces to get themselves over the top. With Matt Ryan being a substantial upgrade over Carson Wentz, the wide receiver room could also use a topline option.

Alec Pierce could turn out to be just that after becoming Desmond Ridder's No. 1 receiver at Cincinnati, but the second-round pick is not the slam dunk Deebo Samuel would be.

Bleacher Report recently came up with a trade that lands Deebo Samuel on the Colts, and their price for the wideout to be in Indy was just a single first-round draft pick next year. While it may take more than that to land Samuel, the Colts are clearly in the mix if/when the wide receiver and the 49ers decide to finally end the partnership.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far