Top 3 Davante Adams trade destinations amid Raiders WR’s unsettled future

Davante Adams has set the NFL world on notice after making it clear that he is not feeling it with the Las Vegas Raiders. He has not requested a trade but he did say,

“I don’t got time to wait around.”

He is 31 years old and knows that his window to win a Super Bowl is closing. Therefore, if he were to move, he would want to go to a team that is a genuine contender.

Most teams in the NFL would want to have someone like Davante Adams. But not every team is fighting for the playoffs. Here are three teams that the wide receiver could go to.

Davante Adams: potential trade destinations

#1 - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season. They are one of the 3-0 teams still left in the league. However, when we look at their passing offense, we see that it could be better. They are averaging 236.3 yards per game, which puts them at the middle of the pack between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots.

The 49ers have lucked out with Brock Purdy proving a relevation since he has come in. That leaves cap space free to bring in other tools. Davante Adams' cap hit this year is $14.7 million and the 49ers have cap space upwards of $40 million. The only question is whether San Francisco wants to part with big draft capital to secure his services. Given that their window to win may also be now, it might be worth the risk.

The San Francisco 49ers took that risk getting Christian McCaffrey last time around when such a marquee player was available. They should go and do the same now that Davante Adams seems likely to be willing to move.

#2 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are another team with a 3-0 record into the season. They went to the Super Bowl last season and are expected to be there this season too. Scarily enough, they look even better on defense than they were last year.

But even they know that such times cannot last forever. The offensive line, which has been one of the main reasons for their success, keeps getting older. On the wide receiver situation too, things could be better. Because Jalen Hurts can scamper and the offensive line is tremendous, they have survived without being elite in the passing game.

They have 198.7 passing yards per game, which is below the Carolina Panthers. A look at their depth chart shows A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as starters, with Quez Watkins in the slot. When someone among them is out, as is the case with the latter this week, it immediately exposes the lack of elite options for the Eagles.

Getting Davante Adams will add cover and options, allowing someone like DeVonta Smith to fill in at slot, if needed and will make the offense even scarier. The Eagles should definitely try to get him from Las Vegas.

#3 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have been a case of a team that have gotten near to winning the Super Bowl but always failed near the final hurdle. This year looks tougher than ever again with the Miami Dolphins coming up strong to usurp their AFC East crown.

What they could do with is some more offensive firepower over Stefon Diggs. Anyone who has followed them knows that the Bills wide receiver has often cut an increasingly frustrated figure in recent times. It stems from their home loss last season to the Cincinnati Bengals, when he felt Josh Allen did not target him enough.

But as Davante Adams will tell him from his time with the Green Bay Packers, when you are the only elite receiver on offense, playoff defenses will target you to shut you down. That is exactly what has happened, with Gabe Davis on the other side not getting nearly enough attention as the premier receiver with the Bills right now.

That story completely flips if the Raiders players goes to Buffalo. Suddenly, Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams become a tandem and Josh Allen does not have to worry about not having options to throw to if one of them is double-covered.

This season, the Bills average 234 passing yards per game, which puts them below the likes of the New England Patriots. Their run game has picked up the slack but they are a team built for the passing game and not really tooled to get more yards on the ground.

Therefore, adding Davante Adams could make a huge difference for them. It would probably ensure that they can compete with the Miami Dolphins' offense in terms of explosiveness and lay down the marker to keep their divisional crown. It could also potentially be the final missing piece that puts the Bills over the top and finally takes them to a Super Bowl.