3 Best QB matchups in NFL Week 4 ft. Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is officially here and is loaded with many great matchups. Several teams with playoff expectations after the year will face off in Week 4 in a test to see where they currently stand against other legitimate contenders.

Elite quarterbacks are often what make good teams into playoff contenders, and when two top quarterbacks are featured within the same matchup, it almost always makes for an intriguing game. Here are the three best quarterback matchups to look forward to in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

#3 - Joe Burrow vs. Tua Tagovailoa

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Week 4 kicks off with an exciting matchup in Thursday Night Football between two playoff contenders in the AFC when the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Miami Dolphins. The Bengals are the defending AFC Champions, while the Dolphins are one of two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL after the first three weeks of the 2022 season.

Tua Tagovailoa has taken a massive step forward so far this year, ranking second among all players in passing yards and third in passing touchdowns. He will go head-to-head with Joe Burrow, who was among the NFL MVP candidates during the 2021 season. The two quarterbacks also share the same draft class as top-five picks during the 2019 NFL Draft, adding even more intrigue to the upcoming game.

#2 - Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson

When the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens face off against each other during Week 4, two of the best and most dynamic quarterbacks in the entire NFL will be featured. It is projected to be one of the week's most exciting games and has great potential to turn into a shootout between two high-powered offenses led by elite quarterbacks.

Josh Allen is the only quarterback in the 2022 season to eclipse 1,000 passing yards, leading all players with 1,014 yards. Lamar Jackson is the first player to record double-digit touchdown passes this year as he leads the league with 10 passing touchdowns while also leading all quarterbacks with 243 rushing yards. Allen ranks fifth among quarterbacks with 113 rushing yards, so this has the making of an exhilarating game to watch.

#1 - Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

There isn't a much better quarterback matchup that could be made in 2022 than the one that will be featured in Sunday Night Football in Week 4 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tom Brady, the most accomplished quarterback of all time, will play against Patrick Mahomes, who is off to the best start to a career by any quarterback ever.

In just four years as a starting quarterback, Mahomes has already accumulated an NFL MVP award, a Super Bowl ring, a Super Bowl MVP award, and two Conference Championships.

In 22 years as a starting quarterback, Tom Brady has won three NFL MVP awards, seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVP awards, and ten Conference Championships.

The two decorated quarterbacks are as elite as they get right now, making this a special Week 4 matchup.

