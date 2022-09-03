3 best rookie running backs for your fantasy football team

The 2022 NFL season is right around the corner, which also means fantasy football season is back. Many fantasy drafts take place during the final week leading up to the first game of the NFL season. Thus, it's important to pay attention to the preseason, especially with rookies, in order to have an edge over the competition.

Running backs have always been one of the most important positions in fantasy football. It's also a position where rookies can make a major contribution to their offense from day one and the early peaks of their careers.

Here are the top three rookie running backs to target ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season.

#3 - Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III

Kenneth Walker III won the Doak Walker Award during his final season with Michigan State. The award honors the top college football running back in the country. He used a powerful and bruising running style, gaining 1,634 rushing yards in his final season, leading the entire country.

JOSE ALVARES



For all the people that are doubting Ken Walker III pass catching abilities. Walker is a 3 down back fellas. #Seahawks

Walker was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks and should score well in fantasy football during his rookie season. While Rashaad Penny is expected to open the year as the starting running back, Walker will likely challenge him for the lead role as the year goes on. Walker still projects plenty of touches as the second running back in Seattle's offense, which is expected to be run-heavy.

#2 - Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

San Francisco 49ers v Houston Texans

Dameon Pierce never received a massive workload during his college football career with the Florida Gators. But when he received his opportunity for touches, he demonstrated elite explosiveness. He was drafted by the Houston Texans for his raw talent and his stock has continued to rise during the preseason.

Pierce put together an impressive preseason for the Texans, showing how his explosiveness can translate to the NFL level. The Texans were so satisfied with his performances that they decided to release Marlon Mack, who was expected to be their Week 1 starter. It appears Pierce has won the job and is now expected to feature within the Texans offense, making him a fantasy football asset.

Dov Kleiman



Indeed a surprise. Seemed Marlon Mack was getting his old explosiveness back after dealing with injuries.

#1 - Breece Hall, New York Jets

New York Jets RB Breece Hall

Breece Hall has been one of the most exciting fantasy prospects since becoming the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. The New York Jets drafted Hall in the second round for his massive numbers during his college football career.

In three seasons with Iowa State, Hall exceeded 4,500 scrimmage yards and 50 touchdowns.He clearly demonstrated his dynamic skillset as a rusher and receiver. His game is projected to translate well to the NFL and he's expected to be the featured back in the Jets offense. He has the highest upside of any rookie running back in fantasy football this year.

