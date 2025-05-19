3 best and worst QBs Bo Nix's Broncos will face in 2025 NFL schedule feat. Joe Burrow

The Denver Broncos, who ended a nine-year postseason drought in 2024, will have to beat some of the league's top quarterbacks in the upcoming season to return to the playoffs.

The Broncos have emerged as one of the NFL's top teams, and if quarterback Bo Nix keeps improving, they can make another significant advancement in 2025.

The best and worst quarterbacks Nix and his teammates will face during the 2025 NFL regular season will be examined in this article.

Best quarterbacks the Broncos will face in 2025

#1 - Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - Week 4

Bo Nix held his own when the Broncos faced Joe Burrow and the Bengals in 2024 as the two quarterbacks threw a combined six TDs in the second half and OT. However, Denver eventually lost that game 30-24.

Nix will again get a chance to test himself against Burrow, one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, when the Bengals visit the Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 4.

Burrow has been one of the NFL's most effective and outstanding passers for many years. In two of his career games against the Broncos, he has accumulated 569 yards and four touchdowns, earning him a passer rating of 117.6.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) - Week 11 and Week 17

If the Broncos have any chance of contending for the AFC West title in 2025, Bo Nix will need to perform at his best in Weeks 11 and 17, as the games against the Kansas City Chiefs might impact who the divisional winner is.

That said, Patrick Mahomes has dominated the Broncos since he became a starter for the Chiefs, losing only once in 2023. Even while his numbers have slightly declined over the last two years, he can win games by sheer skill.

#3 - Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - Week 13

Like Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels joined the league as a first-round pick in last year's draft. He made an early impact on his team's offense and helped them win 12 regular-season games.

After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, Daniels is expected to be among the NFC's top quarterbacks again in 2025. He might even be a strong candidate for the 2025 NFL MVP award.

Worst quarterbacks the Broncos will face in 2025

#1 - Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) - Week 2

Quarterback Anthony Richardson had a terrible game when the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts met in 2024. He recorded two interceptions and only completed 44.7% of his passes for 172 yards.

Despite being one of the league's most athletic signal-callers, the third-year quarterback has had trouble staying healthy and consistent.

#2 - Russell Wilson (New York Giants) - Week 7

Russell Wilson is likely to start the season as the New York Giants' starting quarterback, but it's not certain if he will remain the placeholder by the time the Giants travel to Denver to face the Broncos in Week 7.

Jaxson Dart, who New York selected with the No. 25 overall pick in April's draft, has been predicted by some analysts to take over as the Giants' starter at some point in his rookie year.

Either Wilson or Dart, the Broncos should find it relatively easier against the Giants' quarterback when they meet in Week 7. Dart was a late first-round selection in a poor quarterback class, and Wilson is clearly past his prime.

#3 - Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans) - Week 1

The Broncos will start their 2025 season at home against the Tennessee Titans, who are expected to start quarterback Cam Ward.

Despite his obvious potential, Ward, the top overall pick in the most recent draft, may not be able to handle the Broncos' defense, especially since it will be his first professional game.

