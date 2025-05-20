3 best and worst QBs Drake Maye's Patriots will face in 2025 NFL schedule feat. Joe Burrow and more

Drake Maye is entering the 2025 season as the New England Patriots' undisputed starting quarterback. He's has a new coach in Patriots icon Mike Vrabel, and a couple of weapons acquired via free agency and the draft.

With the regular season schedule out, let's look at the three best and worst QBs set to play against New England.

Three best QBs Drake Maye's Patriots will face in 2025 NFL season

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals - Week 12

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will host Drake Maye and the Patriots in Week 12. This is easily one of the toughest games for Mike Vrabel's team in 2025.

Burrow is a phenomenal passer, and has Pro Bowl-caliber receivers in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens - Week 16

Lamar Jackson has one of the most versatile skill sets in the modern NFL. The Baltimore Ravens superstar can either truck down a defender or zip it through the air into the hands of a willing receiver.

Additionally, New England must contend with the rushing one-two punch of Jackson and Derrick Henry.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – Weeks 5 and 15

The Patriots have the unenviable task of containing reigning league MVP Josh Allen twice in the 2025 regular season.

Three worst QBs Drake Maye's Patriots will face in 2025 NFL season

3. Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers - Week 3

Mason Rudolph is the de facto QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a starting quarterback, Rudolph makes the game against New England significantly more challenging.

2. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans - Week 7

Cam Ward might be the No. 1 pick this year, but he's yet to play a snap of professional football. Removing him from the list will take a few standout performances.

1. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints - Week

Tyler Shough was taken 39 picks after Ward. Due to Derek Carr's surprise retirement, Shough will likely start at QB for the Saints.

