3 best and worst QBs Jets will face in 2024 NFL schedule feat. J.J. McCarthy

The New York Jets have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL in 2024. If Aaron Rodgers can't put together a winning season against the upcoming slate of games, it will be a massive indication that it might be time to hang it up.

However, that doesn't mean there is a complete lack of competition for the team. Here's a look at the best and worst quarterbacks on the 2024 schedule.

3 best QBs Jets will face in 2024

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#3 - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen at AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills

The Bills don't have the same star power out wide in 2024 after losing Stefon Diggs, but Josh Allen's legs alone shoot him near the top of the ranking. How Allen performs without Diggs in 2024 could define him for the rest of his career.

If he manages to keep pace, Allen could be ranked even higher on a much more comprehensive list of NFL quarterbacks. For now, he remains near the top of this truncated list.

#2 - Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford at Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford has become an enigma with the Rams.

After shooting for the Lombardi trophy, he suffered a Super Bowl hangover in a way few have, raising questions about his longevity. However, in 2023, he proved that he wasn't done quite yet. Now, assuming he continues from where he left off last season, he could be a tough out for the Jets.

#1 - Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Media Availability

The quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers caused a stir when photos of his physique made the rounds online, adding fuel to the fire that Purdy won't skip a beat in 2024.

Purdy has thrown for 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his career and appears set to maintain that ratio. If he throws for three touchdowns and one interception against the Jets, it will be a full day's work for Rodgers.

3 worst QBs Jets will face in 2024

#3 - Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix at Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Liberty v Oregon

Bo Nix is a rookie, and as such will learn through mistakes. Rookie quarterbacks have a history of handing extra possessions to the other team. He has Sean Payton in his corner, but the young quarterback has a lot to learn about the NFL.

The Jets haven't lost to Denver since 2021. It seems likely that the streak will continue.

#2 - Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye at North Carolina v Georgia Tech

Drake Maye, like Bo Nix, has a lot to learn about the NFL. The Jets, meanwhile, have the oldest starting quarterback in the league.

With the Patriots also trotting out a rookie head coach, both pieces could face a painful reality check throughout the year, including both showdowns against the Jets.

#1 - JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy at 2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington

JJ McCarthy is coming off a college championship, but questions still surround the quarterback.

After winning it all, does the quarterback have the same motivation to do it all again at the hardest level? Additionally, coming off a season in which he threw for 22 touchdowns, will he be able to beat that in the NFL? If he does, it likely won't be in 2024.