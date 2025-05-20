3 best and worst QBs Kyler Murray's Cardinals will face in 2025 NFL schedule feat. Joe Burrow

The Arizona Cardinals have one of the best schedules in terms of quality of opponents in 2025. Their slate includes games against some of the worst teams last season.

As the 2025 season approaches, one other thing Cardinals fans should be most pleased about is the quality of quarterbacks the team is scheduled to face. Arizona will not play any other high-end top quarterback outside of Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Let's look at the best and worst quarterbacks who will face Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in the 2025 NFL regular season.

Best quarterbacks the Cardinals will face in 2025

#1 - Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - Week 17

Joe Burrow has been among the NFL's top quarterbacks, and has helped the Bengals become a contender in the AFC in the last few seasons.

Burrow is a threat to every defense he plays against, and is one of the league's top four quarterbacks. He led the NFL in throwing yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43) in the 2024 campaign.

#2 - Matthew Stafford (LA Rams) - Weeks 14 and 18

Matthew Stafford has been among the NFC's most productive quarterbacks in recent years, and at 37, is still going strong. The Rams signed Davante Adams this offseason to complement Puka Nacua, so the former Detroit Lions quarterback won't be lacking offensive weapons.

Fan can expect to see Stafford continuing to play at a top level next season.

#3 - Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) - Week 9

There are talks about Dak Prescott choking when the lights are brightest; however, he has still been one of the most consistently productive quarterbacks in the NFL.

With the addition of George Pickens to pair with CeeDee Lamb in the Cowboys' offense, Prescott is expected to put more numbers on the board.

The veteran quarterback does not have the best record against the Cardinals in his career with only one win in three games, but that does not diminish his threat level.

Worst quarterbacks the Cowboys will face in 2025

#1 - Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints) - Week 1

The Cardinals have been presented with an opportunity to get out to a solid start, as they'll face the Saints, who have no true QB1.

New Orleans' quarterback situation is in disarray with only rookie Tyler Shough, Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler remaining following Derek Carr's retirement.

Shough is likely the frontrunner for the starting position in Week 1; however, regardless of who plays, the Cardinals are unlikely to have difficulty in containing them at Caesars Superdome on Sept. 7.

#2 - Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) - Week 6

Anthony Richardson is not expected to get the better of the Arizona Cardinals defense based on his performance in his first two seasons in the NFL.

He has had a difficult time adjusting to life as an NFL quarterback, as he has been injured a lot. Richardson also hasn't been able to get the best of the offensive talent available to him. How he performs in the early stages of the 2025 season could define the rest of his career trajectory.

#3 - Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans) - Week 5

Cam Ward is a promising player, and given his upside, he is expected to have a successful NFL career. However, he likely wouldn't have been a No. 1 pick if he was in the draft last year or if he played one more year of college football.

By the time his Titans visit Arizona to face the Cardinals in Week 5, Ward would probably still be getting used to life as an NFL player. It also doesn't help that, except from Calvin Ridley, he won't have any top offensive weapons to pass to in his rookie season.

