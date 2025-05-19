3 best and worst QBs Lamar Jackson's Ravens will face in 2025 NFL schedule feat. Patrick Mahomes and more

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are entering Super Bowl or bust territory. The superstar quarterback has won two MVP Awards in his professional football career, but he's still chasing his first Super Bowl ring.

The 2025 regular-season schedule is out, and the Ravens know the opponents standing between them and a playoff berth. With that in mind, let's look at the best and worst QBs the Ravens are up against.

It's importnat to note that every quarterback in the league is significantly better than an amateur QB, but some are less equipped to make deep postseason runs.

Three best QBs Lamar Jackson's Ravens will face in 2025

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals – Weeks 13 and 15

The Baltimore Ravens have two meetings against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in 2025. They're up against the reigning Comeback Player of the Year and a fearsome offense.

John Harbaugh will have his work cut out in both matchups, as the Bengals also have Super Bowl aspirations.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – Week 1

The Ravens will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills in the first game of the regular season. Allen, the reigning league MVP, has a similar skill set to Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens need to limit the Bills' Allen-centric offense and hope that their offense gets the job done on the other end of the field.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – Week 4

Patrick Mahomes has as many MVPs as Lamar Jackson but three more Super Bowl rings. He is arguably the best quarterback of his generation and a nightmare in the clutch. In 2025, he will be the Ravens' biggest test.

Three worst QBs Lamar Jackson's Ravens will face in 2025

3. Justin Fields, New York Jets – Week 12

Justin Fields is entering his first season as the Jets' starting quarterback. He's fresh off a mixed spell in Pittsburgh with the Steelers.

The Ravens will fancy this matchup against a Justin Fields-led New York Jets.

2. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns – Weeks 2 and 11

The Ravens have two games against the Cleveland Browns in 2025. The Browns have loads of questions around their starting quarterback, but veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is in pole position to start in 2025.

Flacco is a Ravens icon, having won Super Bowl MVP the last time John Harbaugh's side lifted the Lombardi Trophy. However, he's in the last years of his professional career, and a significantly easier player to defend against.

1. Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers – Weeks 14 and 18

The Steelers fan base better hope that Aaron Rodgers signs with the team before the Ravens come to town.

