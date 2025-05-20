3 best and worst QBs Matthew Stafford's Rams will face in 2025 NFL schedule feat. Lamar Jackson

The Los Angeles Rams will face teams from the AFC South and NFC South, as well as their own division and other division winners from last season, such as the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams could expect another difficult season in 2025, as many of these clubs have some of the league's best quarterbacks and players.

In this post, we'll examine the best and worst quarterbacks who will take on Matthew Stafford and the Rams during the 2025 NFL regular season.

Best quarterbacks the Rams will face in 2025

#1 - Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - Week 6

Lamar Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, is arguably the league's best quarterback, and in 2025, he will continue to pursue a Super Bowl run.

Jackson's dual-threat skill makes it easy to penetrate a defense, which might pose a problem for the Rams when they play in Week 6.

The Ravens quarterback won in his last meeting with the Rams and Matthew Stafford, a 37-31 overtime victory in the 2023 season. The two quarterbacks combined to score six touchdowns and record more than 600 yards in that contest.

#2 - Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) - Week 3

Jalen Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles ended the Rams' run in the playoffs last season. With Saquon Barkley and Hurts spearheading the team's explosive offense, the Eagles are expected to be a formidable opponent in 2025 also.

Hurts will once again be difficult for teams to contain this season because of his physical upside and dual-threat ability to beat defenders both with his arms and his legs.

#3 - Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - Week 15

Despite their early playoff exit last season, the Lions' potent offense, led by quarterback Jared Goff, will place them among the NFC's top teams again in 2025.

The Rams fans know Goff well as he began his NFL career with the team. However, he has revived his career during his tenure with the Lions, spearheading one of the league's most dynamic and well-balanced attacks in the last two seasons.

Worst quarterbacks the Rams will face in 2025

#1 - Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints) - Week 9

The most likely candidate to succeed Derek Carr as the New Orleans Saints' next starter is Tyler Shough, who was chosen out of Louisville in the second round of last month's NFL Draft.

Shough was a projected mid-round talent before the draft, but he was surprisingly called off the draft board in the second round. The Saints have one of the worst quarterback rooms in the NFL this season, with the 25-year-old QB leading their line.

The two other options available are 2024 draft pick Spencer Rattler, who lost all six of the games he started last season, and 2023 draft pick Jake Haener, who has only started one NFL game in his career.

#2 - Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans) - Week 2

The Titans, who finished 3-14 in 2024, are expected to be a better team. However, the Week 2 game against Tennessee could be difficult for rookie quarterback Cam Ward, who will only be starting his second pro game that week.

#3 - Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) - Week 4

Despite his amazing potential, Anthony Richardson has yet to show the talent that made him go No. 4 in the 2023 NFL draft in his two years in the league.

Overall, the quarterback's performance in the league has been inconsistent and unreliable.

