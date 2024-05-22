3 best and worst QBs Patriots will face in 2024 NFL schedule feat. Caleb Williams

The New England Patriots will remember the 2024 season as the first year of the post-Belichick era. While what the season holds is unknown, many of the quarterbacks on the New England Patriots' schedule have already separated themselves into the haves and the have-nots. Here's a look at the best and worst quarterbacks on the team's schedule.

3 best QBs Patriots will face

#3 - Josh Allen

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-Radio Row -- Courtesy of Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen might be one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the NFL. For every fan that backs him as a future Hall of Famer, another calls him overrated.

However, before Josh Allen joined the Bills, the team was a perennial losing franchise. Today, the team has a perennial floor of around nine wins. Allen gets credit for the change. Unfortunately, the Patriots will be forced to play Allen twice this season.

#2 - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow at Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Burrow's hair gets talked about as much as his arm, and both are championship quality. The only active quarterback to knock Patrick Mahomes out the playoffs before the Super Bowl, Burrow stands alone near the top of the difficulty scale for the Patriots this season. In his last full season, Burrow threw for 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

#1 - Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Media Availability

The 49ers quarterback is coming off a Super Bowl loss, but his mere ability to get to the Big Game illustrates his talents. For all of their accomplishments, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Dak Prescott have yet to reach that point in their careers. Put simply, Purdy has reached the conference championship and Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons. There's not much more that needs to be said.

3 worst QBs Patriots will face

#3 - Geno Smith

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals - Courtesy of Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks had an opportunity to select a quarterback with the Russell Wilson haul of draft picks, but let it slide. Now, without Pete Carroll to coach up Geno Smith, the long-term backup quarterback is slated to continue his down trend as defenses catch up to his play style. Smith threw for 30 touchdowns in 2022 and 20 touchdowns in 2023.

#2 - Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson talks to press while opening a water bottle

Anthony Richardson is a complete wild card for the 2024 season. Typically, rookies spend their first year learning the ins and outs of the league. However, due to his first season getting cut short due to injury, Richardson is still essentially a rookie. The best ability is availability and there is a scenario that Richardson's NFL career will be marred by injuries. Until he proves otherwise, he sits on this list.

#1 - Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams at Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp

There is a lot of hype surrounding Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears this year. However, they still have a rookie quarterback and while he is surrounded by quality talent, he will need some carrying this season. As a result, until he proves he can be this year's CJ Stroud, he will remain on this list.