3 best and worst QBs Patriots will face in 2024 NFL schedule feat. Caleb Williams

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 3 best and worst QBs Patriots will face in 2024 NFL schedule feat. Caleb Williams

3 best and worst QBs Patriots will face in 2024 NFL schedule feat. Caleb Williams

By Ian Van Roy
Modified May 22, 2024 16:34 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears-Rookie Minicamp
3 best and worst QBs Patriots will face in 2024 NFL schedule feat. Caleb Williams - courtesy of David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots will remember the 2024 season as the first year of the post-Belichick era. While what the season holds is unknown, many of the quarterbacks on the New England Patriots' schedule have already separated themselves into the haves and the have-nots. Here's a look at the best and worst quarterbacks on the team's schedule.

3 best QBs Patriots will face

#3 - Josh Allen

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-Radio Row -- Courtesy of Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-Radio Row -- Courtesy of Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen might be one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the NFL. For every fan that backs him as a future Hall of Famer, another calls him overrated.

However, before Josh Allen joined the Bills, the team was a perennial losing franchise. Today, the team has a perennial floor of around nine wins. Allen gets credit for the change. Unfortunately, the Patriots will be forced to play Allen twice this season.

#2 - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow at Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Joe Burrow at Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Burrow's hair gets talked about as much as his arm, and both are championship quality. The only active quarterback to knock Patrick Mahomes out the playoffs before the Super Bowl, Burrow stands alone near the top of the difficulty scale for the Patriots this season. In his last full season, Burrow threw for 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

#1 - Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Media Availability
Brock Purdy at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Media Availability

The 49ers quarterback is coming off a Super Bowl loss, but his mere ability to get to the Big Game illustrates his talents. For all of their accomplishments, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Dak Prescott have yet to reach that point in their careers. Put simply, Purdy has reached the conference championship and Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons. There's not much more that needs to be said.

3 worst QBs Patriots will face

#3 - Geno Smith

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals - Courtesy of Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals - Courtesy of Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks had an opportunity to select a quarterback with the Russell Wilson haul of draft picks, but let it slide. Now, without Pete Carroll to coach up Geno Smith, the long-term backup quarterback is slated to continue his down trend as defenses catch up to his play style. Smith threw for 30 touchdowns in 2022 and 20 touchdowns in 2023.

#2 - Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson talks to press while opening a water bottle
Anthony Richardson talks to press while opening a water bottle

Anthony Richardson is a complete wild card for the 2024 season. Typically, rookies spend their first year learning the ins and outs of the league. However, due to his first season getting cut short due to injury, Richardson is still essentially a rookie. The best ability is availability and there is a scenario that Richardson's NFL career will be marred by injuries. Until he proves otherwise, he sits on this list.

#1 - Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams at Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp
Caleb Williams at Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp

There is a lot of hype surrounding Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears this year. However, they still have a rookie quarterback and while he is surrounded by quality talent, he will need some carrying this season. As a result, until he proves he can be this year's CJ Stroud, he will remain on this list.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी