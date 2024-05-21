3 best and worst QBs Raiders will face in 2024 NFL schedule feat. Bo Nix

The Las Vegas Raiders head into a year of questions surrounding their quarterback situation. Will Aiden O'Connell emerge as the true successor to Derek Carr? Does Gardner Minshew have enough fresh tricks up his sleeve to carry over his surprise run with the Colts?

While questions surround who the Raiders will start in 2024, the best and worst quarterback opponents are largely already decided, barring injury or an unforeseen turn of events. Here's a look at the best and worst quarterbacks the team will face in 2024.

3 best QBs Raiders will face in 2024

#3 - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow at Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Burrow's health is a renewed question in 2024 with two seasons now cut short by injuries in his career. However, when healthy, the quarterback has managed to destroy defenses, setting a high pace for the Raiders when they duke it out in Week 9. Burrow's last full season saw him throw for 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

#2 - Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson at AFC Divisional Playoffs - Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens

Once upon a time, Lamar Jackson was seen as the second coming of Michael Vick. Now, it is clear Jackson is an evolution of the Falcons sensation. Jackson has earned at least a 2:1 win-loss ratio in every season with the exception of one. Jackson usually wins, which is a problem for his opponent in Week 2, the Raiders. He threw for 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season.

#1 - Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes at Inter Miami CF at Sporting Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes started the year with somewhat tempered expectations from fans, took what seemed to be a step back with a diminished wide receiver corps, and won the Super Bowl. At this point, this is Patrick Mahomes' league and the rest of the quarterbacks are living in it. Hubris has taken down bigger historical figures outside of sports, but that might be the only true enemy of No. 15.

3 worst QBs Raiders will face in 2024

#3 - Bo Nix

Bo Nix at Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Liberty v Oregon

The Broncos quarterback is expected to be the starter, regardless of what is said by the team in May. However, Nix is a rookie heading into his first NFL season. While he has Sean Payton in his corner, nearly a dozen teams skipped the Oregon prospect and when that many teams agree on a player, there is usually a merit.

Payton could shock the NFL, but the safe bet is more quarterback carouseling for the team. The Raiders play the Broncos in Week 5 and Week 12. As such, even if Nix is on an upward trajectory overall, it could be a rough watch in Week 5 for the Broncos.

#2 - Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson at New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson's availability is a prerequisite for any other evaluation. If he doesn't play, the Browns suffer as a result. With Watson still failing to put in a full season's work heading into the third year of his first full guaranteed deal in NFL history, the pressure on him is enormous. As the old saying goes, pressure bursts pipes and the Raiders could have an easy day as early as Week 4.

#1 - Bryce Young

Bryce Young at Carolina Panthers v Jacksonville Jaguars

The Panthers quarterback might be as opposite of a prospect as one could get in comparison to Cam Newton. At his peak, Newton dominated due to his size. Young, meanwhile, had questions about his small frame coming out of college and his 2-14 rookie season didn't add much to answer them. Until he proves otherwise, it appears the Raiders are in for a desirable matchup in Week 3.