3 best and worst QBs Shedeur Sanders' Browns will face in 2025 NFL schedule feat. Lamar Jackson and more

Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns have a dicey schedule to navigate in the 2025 NFL season. The Browns have games against perennial Super Bowl contenders, playoff hopefuls, and potential bogey teams.

With the schedule set, let's look at three of the best and worst QBs the Browns are up against. Kindly note that every quarterback in the league is significantly better than an amateur QB, but some are less equipped to make deep postseason runs.

Three best QBs Shedeur Sanders' Browns will face in 2025

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals – Weeks 1 and 18

The Cleveland Browns are playing against Joe Burrow twice in the 2025 regular season. Burrow is the reigning Comeback Player of the Year, and he has arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL at the moment with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins catching the ball.

The Browns have been torched by Burrow and the Bengals numerous times. However, they'll need to get a result or two against their archrivals if they're hoping to make a genuine playoff push.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens – Weeks 2 and 11

The Browns will play against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens twice in 2025. Kevin Stefanski's side will have to limit Jackson's versatile skill set if they're to come out of the games with a win.

Jackson is a strong passer of the ball and arguably the best rushing quarterback of his generation. It might be a long day for the Browns defense.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – Week 16

The Browns will host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 16. Allen is the reigning MVP and has a formidable offense around him.

By the time Allen or the Bills visit, the Browns will either be out of playoff contention or in a serious postseason push.

Three worst QBs Shedeur Sanders' Browns will face in 2025

3. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings – Week 5

J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings will face the Browns in Week 5. McCarthy last played competitive football for the Michigan Wolverines in the 2023/24 college football national championship game.

Hence, this could be a favorable matchup for Kevin Stefanski's side. All they need to do is pressure the sophomore pro and hope that their offense keeps their end of the bargain.

2. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans – Week 14

Yes, Cam Ward is the No.1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL draft. However, he's yet to play a single snap of football as a professional, so there are questions around his suitability for the big leagues.

Furthermore, there's an argument that this year's QB class was one of the weaker ones in recent memory. Hence, the Browns defense will fancy its chances against the former Miami Hurricanes standout.

1. Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers – Weeks 6 and 17

Barring Aaron Rodgers signing before the season, the Steelers will have Mason Rudolph starting games in 2025. The Browns will be looking forward to the two match days with the Steelers, on which Rudolph is the QB1. These games suddenly become very winnable in their quest for a playoff berth.

