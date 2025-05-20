3 best and worst QBs Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins will face in 2025 NFL schedule feat. Jayden Daniels and more

When fully fit, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are among the most exciting teams in the NFL. Their fast-paced style of play involves innovative play calling.

Ad

With the team's 2025 regular season schedule out, let's look at the best and worst quarterbacks the Dolphins will go up against.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Three best QBs Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins will face in 2025 NFL season

3. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders - Week 11

Last season, Jayden Daniels led the Washington Commanders to a remarkable postseason run that resulted in an NFC conference game appearance. They were only outdone by the eventual Super Bowl champs, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Daniels is a dual threat thanks to his foot speed and passing ability. He'll be a tough assignment for the Dolphins in 2025.

Ad

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals - Week 16

Joe Burrow is one of the best passers in football. He also has arguably the best wide receiver duo in the league, with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins catching his deep balls.

Burrow and the Bengals are on a Super Bowl quest, and Miami will have its work cut out in Week 16.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills - Weeks 3 and 10

When the Miami Dolphins face the reigning NFL MVP, Josh Allen, and the Buffalo Bills, it will likely be two long games.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Three worst QBs Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins will face in 2025 NFL season

3. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts - Week 1

Anthony Richardson has struggled to live up to the expectations of a No. 4 pick. He's hardly been available and has endured some forgettable moments to begin his NFL career.

The Miami defense likely favors its chances against the dual-threat QB come Week 1.

2. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons - Week 8

Ad

Michael Penix Jr. has only started three games in his professional football career. He's not a bad quarterback by any stretch of the word.

However, his inexperience lands him at No. 2, only to be topped by a QB with even fewer NFL snaps to his name.

1. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints - Week 13

The Saints' decision to select Tyler Shough over Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel will either make or break the franchise's front office. He has a game against the Dolphins in Week 13 to establish himself at the pro level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.