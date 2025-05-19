3 best and worst QBs Will Howard's Steelers will face in 2025 NFL schedule feat. Joe Burrow and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers have three QBs, namely Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and Will Howard, battling for the QB1 vacancy ahead of the 2025 season opener. The Steelers are also rumored to be front-runners for Aaron Rodgers' signature for the upcoming campaign.

With the schedule out, let's look at three of the best and worst QBs the Steelers are up against, which, as an AFC North franchise, includes a few major names.

Three best QBs Will Howard's Steelers will face in 2025 NFL

#3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals – Weeks 7 and 11

Joe Burrow is one of the league's best passers, and he has two amazing offensive assets in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Steelers have gone 5-5 with Cincinnati in their last 10 meetings, but must be on their A game to avoid being swept by Burrow and Co.

#2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens – Weeks 14 and 18

Baltimore Ravens versus Pittsburgh Steelers games are usually pretty exciting. The Steelers will be looking to get revenge after Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a playoff win against them in the 2024/25 campaign. While Pittsburgh is 7-3 against Baltimore in their last 10, the Ravens dominated the Steelers last season, and the playoff loss will be fresh in the minds of the fan base.

#1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – Week 13

Josh Allen and the Bills are favored to win every game in the regular season. Of course, it won't be easy to go 17-0, but the bookmakers are clear in their belief that the Bills are a tough nut to crack.

The Steelers will face them in the upcoming regular season campaign, and have not fared well against Buffalo in recent years. Pittsburgh has struggled to bottle up Allen, has lost four of the last five games they've played the Bills, and there have been some real mismatches there too, including a 31-17 playoff defeat in January 2024.

Three worst QBs Will Howard's Steelers will face in 2025 NFL

#3. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings – Week 4

J.J. McCarthy is yet to start an NFL game. He might end up a phenomenal asset to that Vikings, or he might end up otherwise. However, it's still too early to tell, and that's why he's on this list.

McCarthy is set to face Pittsburgh in Dublin, Ireland, early on in the season. When these two face off in Week 4, this could be a big game for two powerful defenses.

#2. Joe Flacco (or other Browns QBs), Cleveland Browns – Weeks 6 and 17

It could be Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders on this list. However, Flacco is currently favored to be the Browns' QB1 heading into the 2025 season.

Flacco is long removed from his Super Bowl MVP days and a season removed from his comeback player of the year campaign. He should be one of the Steelers' easier QB assignments in 2025.

Realistically, whichever Browns QB plays would make this list, as with two rookies and a former Steeler draft reach in Pickett, there is a lot of doubt about how explosive the Browns will be in 2025.

#1. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts – Week 9

Anthony Richardson has endured an up-and-down professional football career, but mostly down. This year might be his last to prove his suitability for a starting quarterback role, so the Steelers will fancy this matchup.

The Steelers have historically had a lot of success against another running QB in Lamar Jackson (until last season), and if they can trap Richardson in the pocket, he could falter under pressure.

