3 big moves Cincinnati Bengals should make to win Super Bowl next season

Good news: the Cincinnati Bengals clinched their third consecutive winning season after finishing 9-8. Bad news: they did not clinch a playoff berth as the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed the final spot at 10-7.

The breaks, especially Joe Burrow's health, didn't go their way this season. After dealing with a calf injury early in the season, he played just ten games in 2023 due to a torn right wrist. Jake Browning did his best to keep the Bengals in contention but came up short.

Having Burrow in the fold increases their chances of making a Super Bowl return. They could have reached their third consecutive AFC Championship Game with him in full strength. But aside from their signal-caller's health, here are other steps the Bengals must accomplish to have a legitimate chance of winning Super Bowl LIX.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1) The Bengals must collect wins early in the season

The Cincinnati Bengals are not known to be fast starters. Despite that trend, they've found a way to clinch playoff spots in 2021 and 2022. After their 2021 bye, they went 5-3 to win the AFC North. A year later, they went on an eight-game winning streak after a 4-4 record.

Unfortunately, losing games early in the season backfired for the 2023 Bengals. While they converted a 1-3 start to a 9-8 finish, they came short of another playoff berth.

Conversely, the Philadelphia Eagles still made the playoffs despite losing five of their last six regular season games. Going 10-1 gave them a headstart in reaching the postseason, even if they ultimately struggled.

A strong start might have boosted the Cincinnati Bengals' odds of getting a shot at Super Bowl LVIII. They could take it easy by resting their starters in latter games, especially if they are guaranteed to playoff contention.

2) Protecting Joe Burrow is still their priority

The Cincinnati Bengals have heavily invested in their offensive line, signing the likes of Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, and Orlando Brown Jr. However, those additions didn't translate into better protection for their franchise quarterback.

Burrow absorbed 24 sacks in ten games. Jake Browning wasn't spared, taking 24 sacks in nine games. Meanwhile, Josh Allen was sacked only 24 times in 17 games.

Protection miscues allowed Jadeveon Clowney to deliver the hit that ultimately injured Burrow's throwing wrist. They might be singing a different tune in Cincinnati if that didn't happen.

Therefore, protecting Joe Burrow remains the Bengals' priority. He can dissect a defense if he gets more time to throw.

3) The Cincinnati Bengals must maintain their potent passing attack

While their defense has struggled, the Bengals have some pieces to build on, like DJ Turner, Jordan Battle, and Dax Hill. However, they have a more pressing need on offense, especially if free agency doesn't favor them.

Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are free agents and will command much interest from other teams. They could keep one of them, but bringing both back will hurt the cap room they're allotting for Ja'Marr Chase's eventual contract extension.

Burrow already has a hefty price tag, and Chase will also command top dollar. Therefore, there's a chance they might lose both Higgins and Boyd, weakening their receiving corps.

The Cincinnati Bengals must address this concern by hitting the wide receiver choices in the NFL Draft. They get the same production level without paying much while clearing room for Chase's mega-extension.