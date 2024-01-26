3 big moves New York Jets should make to win Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers next season

The New York Jets were not supposed to be on the outside looking in come the 2023-24 playoffs.

They had pulled a massive trade for future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They had assembled a star-studded offensive cast that included his fellow ex-Packers, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, fellow Super Bowl winner Mecole Hardman and Pro Bowl rusher Dalvin Cook. And all this was going to be coordinated by Nathaniel Hackett, his old OC in Green Bay.

Super Bowl expectations immediately appeared for that squad, but then disaster struck.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On just his fourth snap with the Jets, Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon on a low hit by Buffalo Bills linebacker Leonard Floyd. From there, their situation only worsened, as Zach Wilson, Trevor Siemian and Tim Boyle failed to keep the team in contention.

But 2024 cannot come soon enough, and here are three moves the "Gang Green" must do to win their first Super Bowl since 1969:

3 moves the Jets must make to win the Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers next season

#3) Invest in Israel Abanikanda

Israel Abanikanda v Carolina Panthers

The last time the New York Jets were title contenders, it was in 2009 and 2010. And they always had a two-headed running game at the time.

First, it was Thomas Jones and Shonn Greene, then it was Greene and LaDainian Tomlinson. And that approach brought them two AFC Championship Game appearances.

Fast forward to 2024, and the Jets appear to have a similar situation on their hands. Israel Abanikanda was rarely used as a rookie, but with Dalvin Cook gone, he should fit nicely with Breece Hall. This young duo could represent the future of Gang Green's ground game.

#2) Find a better backup for Aaron Rodgers

Zach Wilson v Miami Dolphins

Behind Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets do not have the best rotation.

First, there is former starter Zach Wilson, who has proven to be a major draft bust and may be on the move. Then there is veteran Trevor Siemian, who has been decent in spurts throughout his career but is otherwise middling.

They have eight picks in the draft, but of utmost importance is No. 10, which can afford them the likes of Michael Penix Jr. But whoever is still available, the Jets need insurance for their 40-year-old leader.

#1) Reconstitute the offensive line

Duane Brown vs Detroit Lions

One factor in the New York Jets' struggles was the offensive line's inability to protect their quarterbacks. That must change in 2024.

Veteran tackles Duane Brown and Billy Turner are free agents, and their age is not a good sign for an area that requires agility and reflexes to prevent defenders from disrupting plays, whether it be a pass or rush. Meanwhile, center Connor McGovern has been supplanted by youngster Joe Tippmann as the starter.

Moving forward, the Jets could focus on their youngsters – McGovern, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, tackles Max Mitchell and Carter Warren plus whichever second guard they can get in the 2024 draft. This core could serve the team very well in the Aaron Rodgers era and beyond.