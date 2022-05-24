3 big-name AFC QBs who may miss the NFL postseason in 2022

The AFC has always been home to some of the top NFL quarterbacks in any given year. That is being taken to a whole new level in 2022 as it seems nearly all the elite signal-callers in the league, aside from a legendary few like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, are in the conference.

All that talent means some top stars may miss out on the postseason. There are only seven spots, and the AFC boasts more than seven big-name quarterbacks. So which members of the bunch are in danger of missing the playoffs altogether?

3 top AFC quarterbacks who could miss the postseason

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

#1 - Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns made a huge splash by trading for Deshaun Watson and immediately signing him to a fully-guaranteed $230 million deal. But fans know the situation is more complex than that.

Watson is still waiting to learn his fate from the NFL. Even a suspension on the low end of things would be four games, which could set the Browns back in a big way. The quarterback also sat out the entire 2021 season, so he may be rusty when he returns.

An extra loss or two could doom any team's playoff hopes in 2022. Unfortunately for Cleveland, they may begin the year at a disadvantage due to a suspension.

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

#2 - Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is seen as the next savior of the Denver Broncos. He should show up and improve the offense considering the lackluster talent running the unit since Peyton Manning retired. The only problem is that Wilson is just in a tough conference. He is arguably in the toughest division in the entire NFL.

He has to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs twice a year, which is hard enough. But he must now also take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, along with Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. That is six games against three of the best teams, on paper, in the AFC. Going anything better than 3-3 would be a significant accomplishment.

Yet any worse record and the Broncos will miss the postseason once again.

NFL Pro Bowl

#3 - Justin Herbert

We stay in the AFC West with Justin Herbert and the Chargers. As noted with Wilson, the AFC West is set to be a brutal division in 2022. And for now, the Chiefs and the Raiders are the two teams fresh off playoff berths.

The Chargers showed plenty of promise, and Herbert is undoubtedly a rising star in the NFL. There are questions about Brandon Staley's game management, along with the fact the team hasn't made the postseason since 2018.

If they could not make it last year, things get more difficult now that Wilson has joined the fray. Factor in Josh McDaniels coaching the Raiders, and Herbert may be on the outside looking in once again, potentially even with a winning record.

Edited by Piyush Bisht