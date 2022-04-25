3 biggest NFL Draft steals in Dallas Cowboys history

The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the most storied teams in NFL history. They have had plenty of success early in the draft, with early selections such as Troy Aikman, and Michael Irvin having Pro Hall of Fame careers for the 'Boys.

However, Dallas has also experienced plenty of hits in the later rounds in the draft, often taking players other franchises didn’t want to take a chance on, only for them to be stalwarts in the NFL, helping the team and owner Jerry Jones on their quest for Super Bowl titles. Here are three examples of Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft steals.

Dallas Cowboys' biggest NFL Draft steals

#3 - Dak Prescott, 2016, Round 4, Pick 135

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Quarterback Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 135th overall pick in the 2016 draft, and the former Mississippi State star was thrust into the limelight straight away, following injuries to quarterbacks Tony Romo and Kellen Moore. After being drafted so low, some analysts questioned the move to start the inexperienced Prescott, but he has been an above-average quarterback in the league since taking over the starting job.

Dak has been the starting quarterback for Dallas since 2016, when Tony Romo announced his retirement, and has won 53 of the 85 games he’s started. He has thrown for 143 touchdowns against 50 interceptions and has been selected to two Pro Bowls.

In 2021, Prescott signed a four-year contract extension with the Cowboys worth $160 million with $126 million guaranteed, displaying the fact they see the former fourth-round draft pick as their long-term answer at quarterback.

Sky Sports NFL @SkySportsNFL 🤝 Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have reached an agreement over a new four-year $160m contract. 🤝 Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have reached an agreement over a new four-year $160m contract. 📝 🤝 Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have reached an agreement over a new four-year $160m contract.

#2 - Jason Witten, 2003, Round 3, Pick 69

Tight End Jason Witten

Tight end Jason Witten fell to the Dallas Cowboys in the third-round of the 2003 draft, and by the time he retired, he had the most receptions in franchise history.

Witten, a long-time weapon of Tony Romo, spent 15 years playing for the 'Boys across two spells, and was a First-Team All-Pro twice and made 11 Pro Bowls throughout his career.

Witten’s 72 reaching touchdowns for Dallas is only topped by Dez Bryant, and he will no doubt be a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. He announced his retirement in January 2021, after a stint with the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL Throwback @nflthrowback



11x Pro Bowler

Most career games by a TE (271)

1,228 catches + 13,046 receiving yards

2012 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Happy 39th birthday to @JasonWitten 11x Pro BowlerMost career games by a TE (271)1,228 catches + 13,046 receiving yards2012 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Happy 39th birthday to @JasonWitten!⭐️ 11x Pro Bowler⭐️ Most career games by a TE (271)⭐️ 1,228 catches + 13,046 receiving yards⭐️ 2012 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year https://t.co/3PAyt4xEL3

#1 - Larry Allen, 1994, Round 2, Pick 46

Pro Football Hall of Fame Guard Larry Allen

Larry Allen fell to the second-round of the 1994 draft, and Jerry Jones mustn’t have been able to believe his luck. Allen was arguably the best guard in the history of the NFL, making 11 Pro Bowls and being selected as a First-Team All-Pro seven times.

Allen was the anchor of the Cowboys' offensive line during a successful period for the team, as he helped the team win Super Bowl XXX. Allen was a versatile lineman during his time in the NFL, playing all but one of the offensive line positions in the NFL. He would play for the 'Boys from 1994 to 2005, before spending two years with the San Fransisco 49ers prior to his retirement following the 2007 season.

Allen was voted into the NFL’s All-Decade Teams for both the 1990s and 2000s, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February 2013. He will go down as arguably the biggest draft steal in Cowboys history.

