3 biggest NFL Draft steals in Cincinnati Bengals history

Cincinnati Bengals and their head coach Zac Taylor find themselves in an unusual position in the 2022 NFL Draft, as they’re not selecting until pick 31. In recent years, they’ve held the 1st and 5th overall pick after two disappointing seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase were drafted selections, and the team will be hoping they can snag some players of their caliber with their picks in 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals has had plenty of busts throughout the draft process in recent times. However, they have also had many success stories, especially in the later rounds of the NFL Draft, and here are three such examples.

#3 - Andrew Whitworth, T, Round 2, Pick 65, 2006

Andrew Whitworth was selected in round two of the 2006 NFL Draft and went on to become one of the best offensive linemen of his generation.

Whitworth spent the first 10 years of his career in Cincinnati Bengals as he offered protection for Carson Palmer and Andy Dalton. In 2017, he signed as a free agent for the Los Angeles Rams and continued to be an elite-level tackle even as he aged.

He capped off his career in spectacular fashion in 2021, as he helped Matt Stafford and the Rams beat his former team in Super Bowl LVI. He thus became the oldest offensive lineman to play in a Super Bowl, before announcing his retirement immediately after.

During his career, Whitworth was selected to four Pro Bowls, as well as being named First-team All-Pro twice. He was also named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2021.

#2 - Tim Krumrie, NT, Round 10 Pick 276, 1983

Nose tackle Tim Krumrie fell to the 10th round of the 1983 Draft, back when the draft process contained 12 rounds. Krumrie might be best remembered for suffering a gruesome leg injury in the Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII.

This led to him being diagnosed with a broken tibia and fibula, but he was an excellent player for the team. Krumrie made two Pro Bowls and was selected as a First-team All-Pro in 1988. Even after the gruesome injury, he was ready to play by the start of the next season.

Fan-favorite Krumrie would retire in 1994 after spending his entire career in Cincinnati, racking up 1,018 tackles, 34.5 sacks and 13 fumble recoveries - not a bad return for a 10th round selection!

#1 - Geno Atkins, DT, Round 4, Pick 120, 2010

Geno Atkins was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth-round, 120th overall, in 2010. The former Georgia Bulldog was the 12th defensive tackle selected in that year's draft.

Atkins would go on to spend the next 11 seasons in Cincinnati, becoming a lynchpin for their defense. Atkins made 75.5 sacks and 384 total tackles during his time with the Bengals, and made eight Pro Bowls in 11 years with the team.

Atkins would also be selected as First-team All-Pro in 2012 and 2015, and was even named into the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team. Therefore, his selection in the fourth-round of the draft goes down as the biggest steal in the team's drafting history.

Goodberry @JoeGoodberry And finally, Geno Atkins' last sack with the Cincinnati Bengals. Ending his career as the best defender in Bengals history. And finally, Geno Atkins' last sack with the Cincinnati Bengals. Ending his career as the best defender in Bengals history. https://t.co/5Rxx1BZprD

