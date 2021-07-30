3 big questions for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers ahead of the 2021-22 NFL season

The offseason whirlwind for the Green Bay Packers finally looks to be over and done with. The Packers came to an agreement with Aaron Rodgers, and even though it looks to be temporary, it ensures Rodgers will play for the Packers in 2021.

The Davante Adams situation isn't totally resolved either, but as Adams stated in his press conference, he's going to show up and play regardless.

There's a good shot that a lot of the same issues that came up this offseason will come back again in the 2022 offseason, but for now, all the focus in Green Bay is on the upcoming season.

As attention shifts back to the action on the field, it's important to remember that the Packers were an outstanding football team last season. It's easy to forget because of all the offseason drama, but the Packers were one game shy of making the Super Bowl.

Green Bay will enter the 2021 season as clear-cut Super Bowl contenders. That, however, doesn't mean that the Packers are without concerns and question marks.

3 questions for the Packers ahead of the 2021 NFL season

#1 - Will the Packers' offense remain the best in the NFL after all the offseason drama?

Unquestionably, the Packers had the best overall offense during the 2020 regular season. Green Bay scored a league-leading 31.8 points per game. Their offensive DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) was first in the NFL by a decent margin.

The Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams connection is elite.



Last season the duo connected for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns.😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/YTwdYdoZAJ — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) July 26, 2021

For the most part, the Packers will return all their key pieces from their 2020 offense. Sure, center Corey Linsley is no longer with the team, but rookie Josh Myers should fill in nicely.

With the offense intact, the expectations for the 2021 season are to mount a repeat as the NFL's best offense. On paper, it looks like a foregone conclusion that they'll be top five at the very least. That said, Rodgers and the Packers need to make sure all the offseason drama does not affect Green Bay on the field.

Rodgers' frustrations with Green Bay were very public and it's possible that those things fester and damage team morale. Additionally, Adams has not received a contract extension? Will that come into play on the field?

The reality is Green Bay's two best offensive players were unhappy with the organization this entire offseason. It wouldn't be unheard of for that to impact the play on the field.

Rodgers and the entire offense need to come out 100% focused, otherwise what was a great offense in 2020 could take a few steps back in 2021.

#2 - Which corner steps up opposite Jaire Alexander?

Jaire Alexander is a top-five corner in the NFL, but beyond him, the Packers lack starting-caliber outside corners.

Kevin King played opposite Alexander last year. King flat out wasn't good, and it's a bit surprising he was brought back over the offseason. He especially struggled in the NFC Championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

BRADY TO SCOTTY MILLER TD TO END THE HALF 🤯



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/V8btMA00Ny — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2021

In an attempt to rectify the second outside corner spot, the Packers drafted Eric Stokes in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. While Stokes could be a good player for years to come, putting too much on his plate in his rookie season could lead to disaster.

Other options for the Packers include Josh Jackson and Ka'Dar Hollman. Neither would be ideal starters.

If nobody on the Green Bay roster steps up and takes control of the second outside corner spot, the Packers should be looking for a number two corner in the trade and free agency market.

#3 - Can Green Bay get more production from their linebackers?

The Packers off-ball linebacker group has a lot of room to grow. The group was absolutely torched in pass coverage last season. It was evident last year that the Packers need to invest at linebacker.

Krys Barnes, a 2020 undrafted free agent, Kamal Martin, a fifth-round draft pick in 2020, and Ty Summers, a seventh-round draft pick in 2019, lead the way for the Packers at off-ball linebacker.

Luckily for Packers nation, the organization did go out and sign veteran De'Vondre Campbell to bring some experience to a very unproven position group.

The Packers' linebackers have the potential to get better this season, but it's hard to say with certainty that they will. Even if the group can come up to league average, it would make a tremendous impact on the overall play of the Packers defense.

That said, if they fail to make improvements, offenses will once again look to capitalize on the weakness Green Bay has at linebacker.

