3 biggest surprises and disappointments from SNF - 2022 NFL Season Week 3

The ever-changing fairytale story that is the 2022 NFL season took several unexpected turns during SNF's primetime showdowns. Strap yourselves in because these Week 3 surprises and disappointments are just the beginning of what's sure to be a wild ride in 2022.

Biggest disappointments and shockers in Week 3 of SNF

The Dolphins become the last undefeated team in the AFC

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after his team beat the Buffalo Bills 21-19

It is no surprise that the Dolphins may have found their savior in Tua Tagovailoa. What is a surprise is the fact that they edged the Buffalo Bills en route to a 3-0 start to make them the only undefeated team in the AFC.

However, Week 3's hard-fought 21-19 victory came with consequences with their emerging superstar ending up in concussion protocol. Though Tagovailoa returned, a strong internal NFL investigation indicates that he shouldn't have.

The Dolphins claiming it to be a back injury makes it no less significant given the resulting cranial symptoms. Speculation aside, Miami fans better hope Tua is healthy enough to continue the Dolphins' magical start to the season in Week 4.

The Indianapolis Colts defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17

Matt Ryan makes a pass against the Chiefs in week 2

One thing nobody saw coming was Matt Ryan and the Colts topping Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. If you had told me Mahomes would throw for over 260 yards and still fall short in SNF, I would've thought you were delusional.

The Indianapolis Colts emerged victorious in the most unlikely fourth quarter comeback fashion with this last-second thing of beauty.

In a parallel universe, the Chiefs got 'Mahomesed' by the Indianapolis Colts On SNF.

Russel Wilson continues to struggle with Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos is tripped by Nick Bosa

Russell Wilson was supposed to put their 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Jerry Jeudy and co., over the top. So far that hasn't happened, and even the wins have been eye sores.

In Week 3 of SNF, Russell Wilson threw 20-33 with 0 TDs for 184 yards at a middling 60% completion percentage. Though the Denver Broncos defeated the 49ers 11-10, for Wilson, it marked the second-straight week he's struggled. The score says it all.

Even more concerning than his dreadful 184 yards through the air are his collective totals through three games. In three games, Wilson has thrown for a lackluster 559 yards for two touchdowns while competing under 59 percent of his passes. If the Denver Broncos want success beyond Week 3, they're going to need a lot more from Wilson and co.

On to MNF, then Chapter 4 of the 2022 NFL season

With all the unexpected turns the season has unveiled, what other plot twists lie in wait on Monday and beyond? This stretch of the young NFL season is where every team's fate hinges on mistakes and perseverance. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Football for more updates and developments on what comes next in this fairytale 2022 season.

