3 biggest talking points from Trevor Lawrence's performance against Saints in preseason game

Trevor Lawrence got his first taste of the bright lights of Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints.

The number one overall pick put on an excellent performance against the Saints. In the process, Jacksonville's fan base got a great glimpse of what their season could look like with Lawrence at quarterback. The former Clemson quarterback looked more confident in the offense.

If the Jaguars are telling the truth about a QB controversy between Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew (and it's unclear whether they are), maybe they should have taken Zach Wilson. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 23, 2021

Here are three of the most significant talking points from Trevor Lawrence's second start in the NFL.

#1 Trevor Lawrence played mistake-free football two weeks in a row

Trevor Lawrence completed six of his nine passes for 71 yards, and didn't throw a single interception against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. He followed up his Week-1 performance with an even better showing against the Saints.

Trevor Lawrence turned on the jets ⚡️️



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/6KMd11e1ZI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 24, 2021

Thus Lawrence has made a valid argument on why he deserves to be QB1 in Jacksonville. The rookie quarterback completed 14 of his 23 passes for 113 yards. His most significant stat was going back-to-back weeks without throwing an interception.

#2 Despite not turning the ball over, Trevor Lawrence is still looking for his first TD pass

During his time at Clemson, Trevor Lawrence didn't have a problem throwing touchdowns. Lawrence threw for 90 touchdown passes during his three years at Clemson. The way it looks, Lawrence will head into the 2021 regular season without a single touchdown pass.

The quarterback position is one of the most challenging spots to play in the NFL. So, Lawrence's slow start is expected, as he is a rookie quarterback. Unfortunately for Lawrence, he finds himself in an unfamiliar situation.

The former college star quarterback finds himself in a quarterback battle with Gardner Minshew. Every snap Lawrence takes could determine whether he starts or sits Week 1 of the regular season.

#3 Trevor Lawrence hasn't locked up the starting QB job after two starts

Urban Meyer has one of the most challenging decisions of his young coaching career in the NFL. The former Ohio State head coach will need to decide soon on which quarterback will start Week 1 of the regular season. As things stand, neither Trevor Lawrence nor Gardner Minshew has created separation.

Minshew and Lawrence both have played average football over the last two games. Where the rookie quarterback holds a slight lead, Minshew is in the turnover category. Minshew has thrown interceptions in back-to-back weeks, while Lawrence hasn't thrown a single one.

Urban Meyer can either give the fans what they want, or control his team and go against the fan base. That's a decision fans are happy they do not have to make.

Edited by Bhargav