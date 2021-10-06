3 Blockbuster NFL trades that could still happen for NFC teams before the trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. After November 4th, 2 p.m. EST, teams will no longer be able to bolster their rosters through trades.

Teams are likely to see what they can do to either enhance their teams for a specific playoff run or attempt to save their seasons from imploding.

The NFC seems to be the most competitive conference this season. There are also plenty of teams that have come to realize their season might be lost, so they will look to blow up their rosters for future draft picks.

Here's a look at three blockbuster trades that could happen in the NFC before the deadline.

Potential blockbuster trade by NFC teams

#3 - Jimmy Garoppolo to the Washington Football Team

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo will see his final days come soon with the San Francisco 49ers. The injury-prone quarterback has again fallen victim to an ailment that might sideline him for a few weeks.

It is now time for Trey Lance to start and keep the starting position throughout the 2021 season.

Cam Inman @CamInman

Anticipates being out couple weeks with calf issue, doesn’t think it’s a ruptured Achilles #49ers Jimmy Garoppolo gets emotional saying “it’s old” getting injured again.Anticipates being out couple weeks with calf issue, doesn’t think it’s a ruptured Achilles #49ers Jimmy Garoppolo gets emotional saying “it’s old” getting injured again.

Anticipates being out couple weeks with calf issue, doesn’t think it’s a ruptured Achilles https://t.co/ktyKqeo42t

It's doubtful that Ryan Fitzpatrick will return to proper form after his hip injury, and the Washington Football Team will want to secure a dependable starting quarterback. Garoppolo's injuries aside, he is still a reliable starter.

The Washington Football Team has plenty of cap space and they could certainly afford the trade capital that the 49ers would ask for in a trade to send Garoppolo away.

Logan Reardon @LoganReardon20 It's time for Jimmy Garoppolo, Allen Robinson and a handful of other big names to find new homes.For @NBCSports : Following the Jags-Panthers trade this morning, I wrote about 10 players who could use a change of scenery before the deadline. nbcsports.com/bayarea/49ers/… It's time for Jimmy Garoppolo, Allen Robinson and a handful of other big names to find new homes.For @NBCSports: Following the Jags-Panthers trade this morning, I wrote about 10 players who could use a change of scenery before the deadline.nbcsports.com/bayarea/49ers/…

A fresh start could be what Garoppolo needs. Working with new athletic trainers might help the veteran overcome his shoddy injury history.

