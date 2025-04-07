3 Breece Hall trade packages that could move the needle before 2025 NFL draft

Breece Hall has been one of the New York Jets' primary offensive weapons ever since they drafted him out of Iowa State in the second round in 2022. After a brutal ACL tear ended his rookie season not even halfway through, he rebounded in a major way in 2023 with over 1,500 yards from scrimmage, including nearly 1,000 yards rushing.

But after a somewhat slight downturn to just over 1,300 yards from scrimmage, including under 900 yards rushing in 2024, head coach Aaron Glenn is rumored to be looking to end his tenure and move towards a "committee" approach that involves incoming sophomores Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. In light of this, here are some trade packages that make sense for general manager Darren Mougey.

3 best trade packages for Jets RB Breece Hall

3) Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

It is now April, and the Cleveland Browns still have no definitive replacement for Nick Chubb. For a franchise who has prided itself on being "hard-nosed" on both offense and defense, that is a hole that cannot be left open for longer.

Hall has the skills to be an elite "joker" who can do it all - a tenet of this mentality. He can power-run, he can shift, and he can catch.

Projected package: CLE receives Breece Hall for a swap of 2025 second-round picks.

2) New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty

Alvin Kamara has established himself as one of the most uniquely dominant running backs in recent NFL memory. Despite never having a single thousand-yarder on the ground, he has established himself as a dominant scorer, hitting double-digit touchdowns twice in his career.

But with the miles piling up ahead of his age-30 season, the New Orleans Saints need a contingency plan. Clyde Edwards-Helaire has only been regressing annually, so Breece Hall would represent a monstrous upgrade at RB2 with a legitimate chance of becoming the new RB1.

Projected package: NO receives Breece Hall for 2025 first-round and second-round picks and a swap of 2026 second-round picks.

1) Las Vegas Raiders

Boise State v San Jose State University - Source: Getty

The Las Vegas Raiders are the heavy favorites to land Ashton Jeanty, given the disastrous state of their groung game in 2024. But amidst Glenn's interest in him, what if Darren Mougey shows John Spytek an irresistible offer?

In exchange for the sixth overall pick, the Silver and Black gets Hall, a dynamic weapon who can excel both on the ground and in the air, this making him a great fit beside Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers as weapons for Geno Smith. It could be a major "win-win" for both parties.

Projected package: LV receives Breece Hall for the 2025 sixth overall pick.

