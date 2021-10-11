3 CB options for Packers to replace Jaire Alexander battling shoulder injury

Jaire Alexander is battling a shoulder injury, and he is going to be a huge miss for the Green Bay Packers defense. Going into their game against the Cincinnati Bengals, their defense in the red zone had given up 15 straight touchdowns, the worst in the league, and it did not get any better during the game. Kevin King also took a knock against the Cincinnati Bengals.

There is no way they can let Alexander's injury go unanswered. Here are some of the players who can fill in for Jaire Alexander.

Players who can replace Jaire Alexander

#1 - Greedy Williams, Cleveland Browns

Greedy Williams was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, but after establishing himself, he missed the entire 2020 season with injury. Now he is back and raring to go, but there are no spots left on the field for him. Greg Newsome, who was drafted in the 2021 NFL draft, has usurped his position and it is only in his absence that Williams is getting the chance to shine.

MoreForYouCleveland @MoreForYou_CLE #Browns rookie Greg Newsome has officially won the starting CB2 job over Greedy Williams. He will start opposite of Denzel Ward this weekend in Kansas City. #Browns rookie Greg Newsome has officially won the starting CB2 job over Greedy Williams. He will start opposite of Denzel Ward this weekend in Kansas City. https://t.co/YcnZooH5JM

Williams had not seen much action before Newsome was injured, even though the Browns mostly play a dime defense with six defensive backs on the field. Right now he might be looking for a new opportunity after Newsome returns, and the Green Bay Packers can give him a fresh lease of life as Jaire Alexander recovers.

#2 - Byron Jones, Miami Dolphins

Byron Jones is one of the best in the league at what he does. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of the Miami Dolphins. After their latest loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Miami Dolphins are staring down a season of damage control.

The best they can do is rebuild themselves in the next draft and that means getting draft picks from other teams. Right now letting Byron Jones go might be sensible so that he can also enjoy succeeding with another team. He will be a great addition while Jaire Alexander is injured.

#3 - Bryce Callahan, Denver Broncos

Also Read

Bryce Callahan is in the last year of his deal with the Denver Broncos and is not getting any younger at his age. The Broncos may be willing to offload the veteran to a potential suitor should one materialize.

The Green Bay Packers would love to have a veteran cornerback like him playing for them, just to cover for Jaire Alexander while he is out. Even when Alexander is back, Callahan will add depth, nous and experience to the roster.

Edited by Henno van Deventer