3 Chargers players who could get cut after this season feat. Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers are living a bad dream. They are at 5-9 after losing their Week 15 Thursday Night Football game to the Las Vegas Raiders by 42 points. Justin Herbert and Mike Williams are gone for the season, and their once-promising season is in smoke.

This team went to the playoffs last season, albeit losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars despite building a 27-7 halftime lead. However, the Chargers’ immediate future looks bleak as they are projected to be $42.1 million above the projected 2024 salary cap.

Therefore, they might lose key players to keep their payroll under the league-mandated maximum. While the exact number of the 2024 cap is still unknown, here are three players who could become salary cap casualties:

3 players the Chargers might let go due to salary cap concerns

The National Football League implements a hard salary cap, meaning that player salaries for the season must be within or under the specified amount. The 2023 season’s cap is $224,800,000, and it is expected to increase in 2024 by around $12-$15 million.

However, NFL franchises typically don’t consume the entire cap because they must accommodate rookie salaries and contingencies due to injuries. Teams get cap relief by having the surplus from the previous season’s cap into the next season.

Still, franchises with little surplus can navigate the cap by restructuring contracts to defer more money to succeeding years. But even if that measure is available, Keenan Allen and the Chargers might resort to the harsh reality of losing players.

In that case, here are the ones who will be affected by the cost-cutting measures. Regardless of the 2024 cap number, the Chargers will incur a $20.8 million dead cap because of J.C. Jackson’s contract.

#1. Khalil Mack

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack

The All-Pro linebacker is having a resurgence with the Chargers this season. He has 15 sacks through 14 games, tying his career-high. Mack also has 44 solo tackles, five forced fumbles, and eight passes defended. But as productive as he is, his cap hit might hinder him from staying with the Chargers.

He will count for $38,517,000 against the cap for 2024, primarily because of his $17.5 million base salary and $15.2 million from his restructured deal. Khalil Mack will also get a $5.5 million roster bonus and a $200,000 workout incentive.

While he remains a productive contributor on defense, keeping him at that price tag might be excessive. Likewise, there’s no guarantee he will play at the same level next season or sign a contract extension. Letting him go makes their cap situation more bearable and allows their other linebackers to thrive.

#2. Keenan Allen

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen

Allen and Mike Williams will have expiring contracts next season. The Chargers can keep them both, but given the surging wide receiver market, it will come with a hefty price tag. However, Los Angeles may bid farewell to one of them, which could be Keenan Allen.

The five-time Pro Bowler is showing that he hasn’t lost a step, tallying 108 catches for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games this season. But he will be 32 years old next season and was inactive in their Week 15 Thursday Night Football game due to a heel injury.

The Chargers are the only NFL team Keenan Allen has played for in his 11-season career. But he might switch uniforms if the team won’t absorb his $34.7 million cap hit for 2024.

#3. Mike Williams

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams

Could the Chargers clean house at wide receiver and let go of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams? The latter’s $32.4 million cap hit next season could be a massive burden, especially since he’s coming off an ACL injury.

Williams played in only 13 regular season games the year before and was inactive during their playoff match against Jacksonville due to a back fracture. His health could become a liability, and the Los Angeles Chargers are better off cutting him.

Doing so will erase a considerable amount off their books. It could also pressure Quentin Johnston to perform better, given that he will be the number two option in the passing game behind Keenan Allen.