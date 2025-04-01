3 Chris Olave trade packages that could move the needle before 2025 NFL draft

The New Orleans Saints are in the midst of a rebuild. The franchise has a veteran QB who has struggled with consistency the past few seasons, the defensive unit is quite old, and the team looks years away from truly contending once again in the NFC.

As a result, this may be the perfect time to trade and acquire pieces for WR Chris Olave. Since entering the league, Olave has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He had over 70 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in each season of his first two seasons in the NFL. However, he did struggle with injuries in 2024.

Though he has a long history of concussions in college football and the NFL, Olave drove a high asking price by the Saints. When healthy, he is one of the best WRs in football, and there would be many teams around the league interested in Olave's services.

Here are some trade packages that may make the Saints trade away Chris Olave:

Three best trade packages for Saints WR Chris Olave

#3 Green Bay Packers

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

The Packers desperately need a wide receiver 1, something both fans and star running back Josh Jacobs have been calling for this offseason. If traded to Green Bay, Chris Olave would be that alpha receiver.

Known for his elite route running, strong hands and great speed, Olave could be perfect in the Packers offensive unit with QB Jordan Love. The move would allow WR Jayden Reed to still feature in the slot and the Packers to finally have their No. 1 wideout since the departure of Davante Adams.

Projected trade package: Green Bay receives Chris Olave in exchange for Christian Watson and a 2025 2nd-round pick.

#2 Denver Broncos

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

The Broncos found their QB of the future in Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL draft. This offseason the Broncos are looking for an elite wide receiver to pair with the talented quarterback. Though Courtland Sutton is a good player, he is not the alpha WR of the future for Denver.

Head coach Sean Payton knows Olave's skills and talents and was most likely involved in the scouting team in New Orleans that drafted him (before Payton decided to leave the Saints). Olave's addition could make Denver one of the most intriguing teams in 2025.

Projected trade package: Denver receives Chris Olave in exchange for a 2025 1st-round and a 4th-round pick.

#1 Buffalo Bills

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Josh Allen led his team to the AFC Championship game in 2024. He won the NFL MVP in 2024. And, most impressively, he did all those things without a clear No. 1 wide receiver. The Bills used Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, Amari Cooper (mid-season trade), and Mack Hollins last year. Though capable NFL talents, none are true No. 1 receivers now in their careers.

Olave would be the elite receiver Allen has been looking for since Stefon Diggs left. Olave's speed and ability to translate targets to meaningful receptions and yards after the catch would work perfectly in Buffalo's rapid offensive scheme.

Not only would the move make sense for Buffalo, as they would receive an established NFL player instead of needing to look for the draft, but it would also firmly push the Bills into Super Bowl favorites heading into 2025. Buffalo is ready to win now, and a move for Olave would unquestionably help the franchise do just that.

Projected trade package: Buffalo receives Chris Olave and a 2025 5th-round pick in exchange for Keon Coleman and a 2025 1st-round pick.

