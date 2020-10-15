The Atlanta Falcons can look at three head coaches to hire that would help with winning football games and finding a new quarterback.

The Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with head coach Dan Quinn after starting 0-5 this season.

After guiding the Falcons to the Super Bowl in the 2016 season, Quinn was on the hot seat by 2019, when the team posted a 7-9 record for the second straight year.

The Falcons gave Quinn another shot to prove himself in 2020. Atlanta began the season with a home loss to the Seattle Seahawks, blew two big leads against the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears, were beaten decisively by the Green Bay Packers, and lost to a Carolina Panthers team that is much less talented than the Falcons on paper. After the Carolina game, Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were let go.

Falcons fired Dan Quinn. He now becomes the second HC in a week to be dismissed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2020

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is now the interim head coach while the organization searches for a permanent hire.

Atlanta is a job that a lot of coaches would consider. The Falcons have great talent on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. The Falcons should pay close attention to three candidates: Jim Harbaugh, Jason Garrett and Josh McDaniels. All three have had great success in the NFL. The question is, who is the best fit for the Atlanta Falcons?

Falcons chose their defensive coordinator and former Buccaneers’ HC Raheem Morris as their interim head coach to replace Dan Quinn, per @vxmcclure23. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2020

Jim Harbaugh, University of Michigan

Jim Harbaugh

Harbaugh would be a great hire for the Atlanta Falcons. He has experience playing in the NFL and coaching in the NFL. Harbaugh also adds college football coaching experience; he is currently head coach at the University of Michigan.

Harbaugh has had success in the NFL. When he coached the San Francisco 49ers, he held a record of 44-19-1 and made it to the Super Bowl in the 2012 season. Harbaugh is also great with quarterbacks. He coached Colin Kaepernick to the Super Bowl and while he was at Stanford he discovered Andrew Luck.

The quarterback situation is up in the air for the Atlanta Falcons. Former league MVP Matt Ryan is still productive, but he's also 35 years old. Harbaugh would give them great insight on the eventual replacement for Ryan. His college experience will give him the edge when it comes to picking the right fit for the Falcons. The hardest task the Atlanta Falcons will have is prying him away from Michigan.

Jason Garrett, New York Giants Offensive Coordinator and Former Dallas Cowboys Head Coach

Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett is a good choice for the Atlanta Falcons because he has a great resume. Garrett coached the Dallas Cowboys for 10 years, and he only had one losing season. Garrett has a 59-48 record as a head coach in the NFL.

Garrett led the Cowboys to the playoffs three times in his tenure. One thing that Garrett shows that stands him apart from the rest is his loyalty. Garrett is very loyal and he is a great leader. He puts his players first and is not afraid of taking the blame.

The Atlanta Falcons will need to wait until the offseason to go after Garrett. He will have to finish the season out as the New York Giants' offensive coordinator. Garrett would not leave his current job midseason to take another one.

Josh McDaniels New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels is a coach that is on every team's list when it comes to looking for a new head coach. McDaniels has proven that he is a winner during his time in New England. He may only be the Offensive Coordinator, but he has coached in big games throughout his career there.

McDaniels has won plenty of games in the regular season and playoffs, and as an assistant he's earned six Super Bowl rings.

McDaniels worked with Tom Brady for many years, but he can win with any quarterback. He has proven that with Cam Newton this season. The Atlanta Falcons would also need to wait for the offseason to go after McDaniels.

The biggest fear of trying to get McDaniels is that he is known for backing out of jobs. McDaniels was once slated to be the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and backed out to go back to New England. The Atlanta Falcons will need to lock him in and hope he stays.