3 controversies that could tarnish Sean Payton's legacy

There's no denying that Sean Payton changed the course of New Orleans football history. Through 16 years at the helm of the Big Easy's Saints, the recently departed head coach brought the franchise to unprecedented new heights, including their first Super Bowl title after the 2009 season. One could realistically argue that his efforts might've kept the Saints in Louisiana, as the franchise was contemplating a move after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina before his group provided hope and inspiration.

He stepped down from his post on Tuesday, leaving the door open for a potential return down the road. For the time being, he departs the sidelines with 161 total victories, which was the second-best among active coaches (behind only Bill Belichick) and, by far, the best tally in the history of the Saints.

Alas, his time in a New Orleans headset will also be one of the most talked about efforts in NFL history...and not always for the right reasons.

While fruitful and victorious, Sean Payton's tenure was also partly defined by controversy

Payton, seen talking to Gregg Williams in 2011, was suspended for the entire 2012 season (Photo: Getty)

-2012: Bountygate

No matter how much time separates the former Saints head coach and his lost 2012 season, the dark cloud of the Saints' bounty program, enacted during their three-year heyday (2009-2011) that included the Super Bowl XLIV championship campaign, will undoubtedly hover over and, perhaps, overshadow all the good he was able to accomplish. Ultimately, it was defensive coordinator Gregg Williams that took a majority of the blame as the scheme's supervisor, but Payton was held accountable for both covering up the program's existence (determined through a league investigation) and failing to shut it down when ordered to do so by team owner Tom Benson. The head coach was suspended for a full season as a result of the scheme, becoming the first in his position to be suspended by the NFL. Curiously, his subsequent year off, spent with his son's youth football team, was turned into an Adam Sandler-produced comedy entitled Home Team, with Kevin James donning his trademark visor. The film was released on Netflix three days after the step-down news broke in New Orleans.

Payton's overzealous attempt to get officials' attention partially cost the Saints a December 2017 game in Atlanta (Photo: Getty)

-2017: 12th Man

Payton was no stranger to taking on both the opposing team and the league's officiating crews. His image berating officials following the controversial lack of a pass interference call at the end of the 2018-19 NFC Championship Game will forever haunt fans of the fleur-de-lis. A prior confrontation, staged during a December divisional get-together with the rival Atlanta Falcons had gone a bit too far. With the defense trying to stop a Falcons team running out the clock in the final minute of a 20-17 game, he tried to call one of the Saints' final attempts, running onto the field to get the officials' attention. With the extra "defender" on the field, officials bestowed the coach an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for leaving his area, allowing the Falcons to kneel the ball out and move on.

Peters (in white) engaged in a verbal war with Payton after their battle in the 2018-19 NFC title game (Photo: Getty)

-2018-19: Payton vs. Peters

One of the lasting legacies of the aforementioned title game controversy against the Los Angeles Rams (other than the overcompensating move from the NFL to allow pass interference to be challenged via time-consuming replay) was the war of words between Payton and opposing defender Marcus Peters. It began when the cornerback celebrated "gumbo week" on Twitter, going into a regular season meeting in November 2018.

In Week 9, New Orleans beat Los Angeles 45-35. According to Sports Illustrated, during the game, Peters was "repeatedly exposed by Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas," and after Peter "surrendered seven receptions on nine targets for 146 yards, six first downs, and the game-clinching touchdown in that game, Payton admitted he 'liked that matchup...a lot.'" This led Peters to encourage him to "keep talking that s***." Peters came up big in the semifinal rematch, limiting Thomas to only 36 yards, 19 of which were gained on a single reception.

After the game, the Rams' overtime victory, gained under dubious circumstances, was punctuated with Peters trying to track down him, nearly leading to a physical confrontation before cooler heads prevailed.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Windy Goodloe