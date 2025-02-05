3 Cooper Kupp trade packages that could benefit Rams and the WR

Cooper Kupp requested a trade from the LA Rams on Monday after playing eight seasons with the franchise. While there are a few attractive options for the Super Bowl-winning wideout, the Rams will also aim to make the most of the trade in return for Kupp.

On that note, here's a look at three trade packages that could benefit Kupp and the Rams.

Exploring trade packages for Rams WR Cooper Kupp

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Rams wideout Cooper Kupp - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1. Detroit Lions

Trending

The Lions could make a move to sign Cooper Kupp this offseason. In return, Detroit could offer the Rams its 2025 fourth-round pick and 2026 sixth-round pick. Although the package suggests that LA might deserve more, the team is trading a player who is 31 and has struggled with injuries recently.

Kupp could add even more dynamism to a lethal Lions offense that boasts the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Even Detroit quarterback Jared Goff could have another weapon in his armory.

#2. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals could trade for Kupp since there is uncertainty around Tee Higgins' future at the franchise. If Higgins, who enters the free agency this offseason, leaves Cincinnati, Kupp could be an ideal replacement for the receiver. Kupp was the Super Bowl MVP when the Rams beat the Bengals in 2022, so Cincinnati will know all about his quality.

In return, the Bengals could trade a 2025 fourth-round pick for Kupp. Cincinnati already has a core team that can challenge for a Super Bowl and can potentially afford to offer a Day 3 draft prospect to LA.

#3. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers looked solid in the early phase of the 2024 season but then lost the final five games, including their wild-card clash against the Baltimore Ravens. One of the main reasons for their slump was their offensive struggles. Therefore, Pittsburgh could look into trading for Kupp, who can bolster the offensive department if he receives the ball regularly.

The Steelers can then hand a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Rams. LA can use the two picks to rebuild its squad for the future. The Rams can address some different issues that arise along the way, which could be worth its weight in gold if they make the right selections.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.