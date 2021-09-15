NFL Free Agency: 3 cornerbacks that could improve the Baltimore Ravens' defense

Amid all the panic that came with the Baltimore Ravens scrambling to find new running backs to drop into Lamar Jackson’s backfield in Week 1, the cornerback position was drastically overlooked.

While season-ending injuries to rushers J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill and Gus Edwards were tough to take for head coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens’ biggest loss was star cornerback Marcus Peters.

As the Ravens usually have two reliable cornerbacks, with Peters opposite Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore's defense can usually go man-to-man without much trouble. But in the absence of Peters, problems with that system were unearthed by Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr on Monday Night Football.

Anthony Averett, Jimmy Smith, and Tavon Young are the only other senior cornerbacks on the Ravens’ roster and general manager Eric DaCosta is working overtime to strengthen the position, so we’re looking at three cornerbacks that could help the Ravens overcome their early-season struggles.

Did the Ravens defense not understand the situation? They let the Raiders drive down the field in TWO plays with no timeouts for a game tying field goal. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 14, 2021

Three free-agent cornerbacks the Ravens could turn towards

#1 – Buster Skrine

Former Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine

A veteran of 92 NFL starts, Buster Skrine could be the cornerback to bring energy and hustle to the Ravens' cornerback room. The 32-year-old has played for a decade in the league between only three teams, primarily working as a slot corner.

Despite having a rough season with the Chicago Bears last year, the 5' 9" Skrine could add solid depth to this Baltimore defensive rotation, especially playing alongside a stronger safety tandem than he has ran out with for some time.

#2 – Darryl Worley

Former Raiders cornerback Darryl Worley

A third-round pick by the Panthers in the 2016 draft, Darryl Worley has totaled 54 NFL starts, including two seasons in Carolina and two years with the Oakland Raiders. Worley bounced around three different teams last season before ending up on the Cardinals practice squad in 2021 and not making it past roster cuts.

An experienced pro with good physical attributes, Worley may have lost his way in recent years but a disciplined team like the Ravens could get the 26-year-old's career back on track.

#3 – D.J. Hayden

Former Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Hayden

The Chicago Bears have been taking a close look at D.J. Hayden, who is reportedly in terrific shape, so the Ravens may need to move quickly to land the former Raiders cornerback.

The 2013 first-round pick is a versatile player who has played more as a nickelback, but could operate outside if required. Baltimore would have to overlook Hayden's lengthy injury list but, as a high-value, low-risk pick-up, Hayden would bring leadership and a competitive edge to the Ravens locker room.

