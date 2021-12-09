3 current NFL QBs who could approach Tom Brady's legacy

It's going to be tough for any NFL player to ever approach the legacy of Tom Brady. The quarterback has seven Super Bowl titles and is on his quest for an eighth this year at the age of 44.

His legacy is one that will stand the test of time, and the NFL will feel weird with him gone. Yet, just as Brady filled a void, other quarterbacks will step up and seek to become the next multi-time champion.

Will any quarterback have as many accolades as Brady? That will be hard to top, but these three seem poised to become perennial champions and fill Brady's spot.

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

#3 - Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is having a tough go recently with the Baltimore Ravens. But the team is still atop the AFC North and Jackson was the NFL MVP in 2019. So one rough stretch is not going to define him.

Jackson is only 24 years old, 20 years younger than Brady. The problem so far is his 1-3 NFL playoff record, but it's clear he has a lot of time to turn that around. He was in the playoffs as a rookie and was bound to get off to a rough start.

The only thing that could slow Jackson down is his speed. However, his passing abilities are underrated and he could find a new dynamic in his game if he is no longer an elite runner one day.

#2 - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott has only been to the postseason twice and is 28 years old. So him showing up on this list about Brady is contingent on him winning a title very soon. If he can get one and take down Brady in the NFC, a dynasty may be back in Dallas.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Dak Prescott is the Cowboys’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. He has pushed for advancing social justice and the mental health conversation while focusing on the fight against cancer and other hardships through his Faith Fight Finish Foundation. Dak Prescott is the Cowboys’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. He has pushed for advancing social justice and the mental health conversation while focusing on the fight against cancer and other hardships through his Faith Fight Finish Foundation.

Prescott got the big money he wanted and is looking like the true franchise quarterback the Cowboys need. But his legacy will ultimately be determined by postseason play. If he can advance deep this year, it may only be the beginning for the former fourth-round pick.

#1 - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is the easy choice for this list. He won a Super Bowl in his first full season as the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs and was named MVP of the game as well. He started winning early, just like Brady.

Mahomes was the NFL MVP in 2018 and has been to two Super Bowls, winning one. The Chiefs are now a perennial powerhouse and as long as the core of Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill dominates, there may be no timetable on this team's potential.

Mahomes is being marketed as an NFL star, and winning so early in his career should mean he only gets better from there. Just think about how green Mahomes was when he won the Super Bowl. Five, or even ten years from now, he may be so wise in the pocket that it will only compare to Brady during his NFL peak.

Edited by Piyush Bisht