3 cut candidates for Bengals 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Desmond Ridder

The Cincinnati Bengals had a very disappointing season last year, going 9-8 and missing the playoffs.

The Bengals had a slow start last year and are looking to get off to a hot start this year. Cincinnati made some impact moves this offseason, but some notable players could be cut ahead of cut-down day.

Ahead of the cut-down day, here are three Bengals' players who could be released.

3 cut candidates for Bengals 53-man roster

#1, Desmond Ridder, QB

The Bengals are set at quarterback with Joe Burrow and Jake Browning. However, ahead of training camp, Cincinnati did sign Desmond Ridder.

Ridder played well in the preseason, and the Bengals will look to sneak him onto their practice roster, as carrying three quarterbacks isn't ideal.

"I hope I'm here on Tuesday," Ridder said about roster cuts, via SI. "That means I got a job, that means we're working to be better. But at the end of the day, that's not my decision. I did what I did and put what I put on film. So they got to go evaluate that and then make a decision."

Ridder was selected in the third round in 2022 by the Falcons and he's now on his third NFL team. Ridder would likely get through waivers and onto the practice roster.

#2, Tanner McLachlan, TE

Tanner McLachlan will likely be cut - Source: Imagn

The Bengals took Tanner McLachlan in the sixth round in 2024 and although he has played well in training camp, he likely will be cut.

Cincinnati has Mike Geisicki and Tanner Hudson at tight end, and the signing of Noah Fant will push McLachlan off the roster.

McLachlan failed to beat out Fant and Drew Sample for a roster spot. The Bengals could look to try and get him back on the practice squad.

#3, Shaka Heyward, LB

Shaka Heyward will likely be cut by the Bengals after signing with Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

Heyward played in 6 games last season recording 6 tackles and a forced fumble. However, the Bengals drafted Demetrius Knight (2nd round) and Barrett Carter (4th round), and signed another Oren Burks. UDFA breakout, Maema Njongmeta have all added to the competiton, and Heyward will be on the outside looking in.

Cincinnati opens its 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Cleveland Browns.

