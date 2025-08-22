3 cut candidates for Broncos' 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Eyioma Uwazurike

The Denver Broncos are getting ready for their last preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. The team will look to continue their fine preseason form in that game, having won their first two games against the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

Ad

The Broncos have begun preparing to make difficult decisions as the regular season draws near. They will be reducing their roster from 90 players to 53 next week ahead of the Aug. 26 cutdown deadline.

Ahead of Saturday's preseason finale, we have compiled a list of three players who are most likely to be cut from the Broncos' roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 cut candidates for Broncos' 53-man roster

#1. Damarri Mathis, cornerback

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Pat Surtain, Riley Moss and rookie Jahdae Barron are the top three cornerbacks on the Denver Broncos roster. Considering that Reese Taylor, Ja'Quan McMillian and Kris Abrams-Draine are all still in the mix, it's difficult to see how Damarri Mathis will still fit into the 53-man roster.

Denver has had Mathis as a cornerback option since his rookie campaign in 2022, when he featured 16 times (11 starts) and recorded seven pass deflections and 65 tackles. Although he had reduced playing time in 2023, it wasn't until 2024 that he was surpassed for a primary cornerback role by Moss and Levi Wallace.

Ad

Mathis’ playing time in Denver has decreased in three years and his chances of making the roster got even slimmer since April when the team selected Barron with the 20th pick in the draft.

Additionally, the Broncos will get to save about $3 million if they cut the former Pittsburgh defensive back.

#2. Eyioma Uwazurike, defensive end

Eyioma Uwazurike will most likely not have a spot on the active roster if the Broncos decide to retain Jordan Jackson as their sixth defensive lineman alongside Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, D.J. Jones, Sai'vion Jones and Malcolm Roach.

Ad

Uwazurike has failed to impress since being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, and he's likely at a disadvantage to make the roster ahead of Jackson at this point.

#3. Adam Prentice, full back

The Broncos have acquired fullback Adam Prentice. However, this signing seems to be a temporary measure to conclude the preseason rather than a long-term solution. The injuries to Nate Adkins and Michael Burton seem to be the sole reason the Broncos moved to sign the former Colorado State fullback.

The Broncos also brought in Prentice as an undrafted free agent in 2021 but they ultimately waived him when the time came to trim the roster down. He made 48 appearances (13 starts) during his time with the New Orleans Saints from 2021 to 2024, with 17 of those games coming last campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.