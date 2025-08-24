3 cut candidates for Browns 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Diontae Johnson

The Cleveland Browns have a challenging few days before the 2025 season with the roster cuts. The Browns need to trim down their squad to 53 players for the upcoming season.

The Browns finished with a horrendous 3-14 record last season, but will be aiming to make the playoffs in the upcoming campaign.

Nonetheless, to make the postseason, Cleveland needs to get it right with the player cuts heading into the regular season. While some are nailed on to make the 53-man squad, here's a look at three Browns players who could potentially get the axe.

3 cut candidates on the Browns roster ahead of 2025 season

NFL: Cleveland Browns RB Trayveon Williams - Source: Imagn

#1. Diontae Johnson, WR

Johnson signed a one-year, $1.17 million contract with the Browns this offseason. However, the wideout might be among the players who might not make the team's 53-man squad for the regular season.

Johnson has the experience of playing six seasons in the NFL. However, he is competing in Cleveland's wideout room with plenty of talent, including Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, Gage Larvadain, Isaiah Bond and DeAndre Carter.

#2. Trayveon Williams, RB

Williams signed with the Browns on Aug. 11, after playing the past six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the running back hasn't made the desired impact on the team in the preseason.

Moreover, the Browns have Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson and Pierre Strong as options to use in their offensive backfield. This could mean that Cleveland might need to cut Williams by Tuesday.

#3. Nik Needham, S

Needham signed with the Browns this offseason. However, the safety hasn't looked convincing in the team's defense during training camp.

The Browns need a reliable group of safeties and have Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Rayshawn Jenkins and Damontae Kazee as part of their squad. There is a chance that Needham might not make the final 53-man roster for the 2025 season.

