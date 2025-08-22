3 cut candidates for Cardinals 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Travis Vokolek

The Arizona Cardinals are 1-1 in their exhibition games in 2025. They beat the Kansas City Chiefs in their first game and lost to the Denver Broncos in the second. The Jonathan Gannon-coached side will hope to end their preseason with a win against the Las Vegas Raiders.With that in mind, let's look at how the Cardinals plan to reduce their roster from 90 to 53 players before the deadline on Tuesday.Let's examine 3 major cut candidates for the Cardinals.3. Jammie Robinson, SafetyThe Cardinals have seven safeties on their active roster, including Jalen Thompson, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, and Darren Hall at the strong safety position. Budda Baker, Joey Blount, Kitan Crawford and Jammie Robinson occupy the free safety slot.Robinson is listed as the fourth-string free safety on the depth chart. That makes him a prime candidate to get cut. He has been with the Cardinals since 2024. He could be added to the practice squad and eventually elevated if one of the other six safeties suffers an injury during the regular season.2. Dohnovan West, CenterThe Cardinals have four centers on their depth chart. They are starting center Hjalte Froholdt and backups Jon Gaines II, Sincere Haynesworth and Dohnovan West.West is listed as the fourth-string center, and it's hard to imagine the Cardinals including four centers on their 53-player roster. For West, it'll be a Herculean effort to beat out Gaines or Haynesworth in the race. It makes West a prime candidate to get cut ahead of the deadline.1. Travis Vokolek, Tight EndThe Cardinals operate a pass-heavy offense. So you can expect three tight ends to be included in the 53-player roster for the upcoming season.Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins are locks, while Tip Reiman and Travis Vokolek are competing for the final spot. However, it's Vokolek that's listed as the TE4 on the depth chart.The Cardinals might decide to go with more wide receivers this time around. That means that Vokolek might drop down to the practice squad and patiently wait for a call-up in the regular season.