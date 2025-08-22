  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 3 cut candidates for Cardinals 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Travis Vokolek

3 cut candidates for Cardinals 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Travis Vokolek

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 22, 2025 14:22 GMT
NFL: OCT 06 Cardinals at 49ers - Source: Getty
3 cut candidates for Cardinals 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Travis Vokolek

The Arizona Cardinals are 1-1 in their exhibition games in 2025. They beat the Kansas City Chiefs in their first game and lost to the Denver Broncos in the second. The Jonathan Gannon-coached side will hope to end their preseason with a win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ad

With that in mind, let's look at how the Cardinals plan to reduce their roster from 90 to 53 players before the deadline on Tuesday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Let's examine 3 major cut candidates for the Cardinals.

3. Jammie Robinson, Safety

The Cardinals have seven safeties on their active roster, including Jalen Thompson, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, and Darren Hall at the strong safety position. Budda Baker, Joey Blount, Kitan Crawford and Jammie Robinson occupy the free safety slot.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Robinson is listed as the fourth-string free safety on the depth chart. That makes him a prime candidate to get cut. He has been with the Cardinals since 2024. He could be added to the practice squad and eventually elevated if one of the other six safeties suffers an injury during the regular season.

Ad
Ad

2. Dohnovan West, Center

The Cardinals have four centers on their depth chart. They are starting center Hjalte Froholdt and backups Jon Gaines II, Sincere Haynesworth and Dohnovan West.

West is listed as the fourth-string center, and it's hard to imagine the Cardinals including four centers on their 53-player roster. For West, it'll be a Herculean effort to beat out Gaines or Haynesworth in the race. It makes West a prime candidate to get cut ahead of the deadline.

Ad

1. Travis Vokolek, Tight End

The Cardinals operate a pass-heavy offense. So you can expect three tight ends to be included in the 53-player roster for the upcoming season.

Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins are locks, while Tip Reiman and Travis Vokolek are competing for the final spot. However, it's Vokolek that's listed as the TE4 on the depth chart.

The Cardinals might decide to go with more wide receivers this time around. That means that Vokolek might drop down to the practice squad and patiently wait for a call-up in the regular season.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications