3 cut candidates for Chargers 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Derius Davis

For NFL fans, one of the most exciting times of the year comes between the end of the preseason and the start of the regular season. With preparations for the new campaign coming to an end and real, meaningful football beginning within the next few weeks, it is a fun time for football fans who are eagering awaiting the new 2025 season.

However, for the NFL players themselves, namely those on the fringe of making their team's 53 man roster, this portion of the schedule can be especially difficult and challenging for them and their family.

The Los Angeles Chargers project to be one of the top teams in football in 2025 with an elite offense and a drastically improving defensive unit as well. On the offensive side of the ball, QB Justin Herbert makes the LA franchise a perennial playoff threat. Meanwhile, the defensive unit still has Derwin James Jr. and some other shutdown, top players.

With a plethora of talent around the roster, let's take a look at three potential cut candidates for the Chargers prior to the new campaign.

3 cut candidates for Chargers 53-man roster

#1) Derius Davis, WR

The Los Angeles Chargers brought back veteran WR Keenan Allen this offseason and added WR Tre Harris and WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the 2025 NFL Draft. As a result, Derius Davis may be on the outside looking in when the roster is made.

Davis was not productive last year in LA, finishing the season with 13 receptions on 17 targets for 112 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

#2) Raheim Sanders, RB

Like Derius Davis, Raheim Sanders may be the victim of numerous additions to his position. This offseason, Los Angeles added Najee Harris in free agency and Omarion Hampton in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins expected to fill the RB3 and RB4 roles this year, Sanders appears to be without a role on the team as of now.

#3) Deane Leonard, CB

Leonard was a seventh round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but may see his role on the defense replaced by some other, more recent higher round draft picks this year. Leonard finished the 2024 season with eight total tackles and six solo tackles in 11 games played.

Both 2024 NFL Draft additions Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still could force Leonard to be without a spot on the defense.

