3 cut candidates for Chiefs 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Carson Steele

The Kansas City Chiefs faced the Chicago Bears in their final preseason game on Friday night. Having already lost to the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks earlier, the Chiefs also lost 29-27 to Chicago at Arrowhead Stadium.

Now that the Chiefs' preseason is over, they have started reducing the 90 players on their roster to 53 for their 2025 roster. As required by the NFL, they must have their 53-man roster ready by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

We have created a list of three players that are likely to be cut from the Chiefs' 53-player roster based on insights from training camp, the three preseason games and other relevant considerations.

3 cut candidates for Chiefs' 53-man roster

#1, Bailey Zappe, quarterback

Bailey Zappe joined the Chiefs' practice squad last season with the hope of being selected as Patrick Mahomes' main backup quarterback this season after Carson Wentz's departure. However, Gardner Minshew, who was signed by Kansas City in March, now appears to be ahead of Zappe in the pecking order.

Zappe's preseason performances have hurt his cause as well, and it's now even possible that he falls behind Chris Oladokun on the depth chart.

Oladokun's speed and athletic ability render him a significant dual-threat option for the Chiefs, but Zappe lacks similar potential, making him a likely cut candidate.

The New England Patriots selected Bailey Zappe in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. In his career, he has made 15 appearances (nine starts) for the New England and Cleveland Browns, recording a 62.1% completion percentage for 2,223 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

#2, Carson Steele, running back

Running back Carson Steele, who was acquired by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2024, quickly gained popularity in Kansas City following a strong preseason performance. He was selected to the 53-man roster last season due to his impressive preseason play, and he had an opportunity to make an impression following Isiah Pacheco's long-term injury.

Unfortunately for Steele, he failed to meet expectations when he got his opportunities last year, recording just 56 rushes for 183 yards and zero touchdowns.

With rookie Brashard Smith and Elijah Mitchell expected to serve as backups behind starters Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco this season, Steele appears to be the odd man out in this setting.

The practice squad is likely Steele's best option if he wants to stay with the Chiefs, as there is little chance that they will start the 2025 season with five running backs on their 53-man roster.

#3, Jake Briningstool, tight end

Jake Briningstool was signed by the Chiefs this year as an undrafted free agent after catching 127 passes for 1,380 yards and 17 touchdowns during his four-year college career at Clemson from 2021 to 2024. While the 22-year-old star has a bag of potential, the Chiefs are stacked at the tight end position.

Also, Briningstool has been sidelined for an extended period due to an injury, resulting in the loss of significant time to show he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster.

Briningstool is expected to be left off the Chiefs' 53-man roster on Tuesday since Travis Kelce, Noah Gray and Robert Tonyan are all higher in the pecking order than the rookie.

