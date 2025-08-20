3 cut candidates on Colts 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Maddux Trujillo

The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a loss to the Green Bay Packers in their second preseason game of 2025. They are 0-2 ahead of the regular season.Shane Steichen's team has a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday to wrap up their preparations for the upcoming campaign. This will give them a chance to see potential roster candidates, and others that could be relegated to the practice squad.The Colts have some tricky decisions to make. Let's look at how the team could reduce its roster from 90 players to 53 ahead of Tuesday's deadline.Let's highlight three players who are prime cut candidates.Three cut candidates on the Indianapolis Colts' 53-man roster ahead of deadline3. Jelani Woods, tight endThe Colts have a decent crop of tight ends entering the 2025 campaign. Mo Alie-Cox, Will Mallory, Drew Ogletree and Tyler Warren are potential locks at the position.That leaves Sean McKeon and Jelani Woods as potential roster cuts. However, Woods is unlikely to make the active roster.The Virginia Cavaliers alum has been with the team since 2022, but he's been unable to lock down a spot as a reliable pass catcher and blocker. It might take an injury or two for him to feature in 2025.2. Jason Bean, quarterbackIndianapolis will likely have three quarterbacks on its 53-man active roster. Daniel Jones is the starter, while Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard are the backups.Jason Bean is the odd player out and most likely to get cut. He has been with the Colts since 2024 after they signed himas an undrafted free agent.However, Bean could get called up at some point in the regular season. Richardson's injury problems are well-documented, and he has the skill set to contribute if called upon.1. Maddux Trujillo, placekickerThe Indianapolis Colts have a choice to make at the placekicker position. They could keep one of Spencer Shrader or Maddux Trujillo to start the season.The Colts brought in Trujillo after he went undrafted in April. He's now in a kicking competition with the more experienced Shrader.It's likely that Trujillo is the one left out; however, a few iffy performances from Shrader could flip the script.