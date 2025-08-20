3 cut candidates on Dolphins 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Erik Ezukanma

The Miami Dolphins have won one and tied the other in their first two exhibition games and are one game away from concluding their 2025 preseason.

The Dolphins will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in their final preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. The team will then begin preparation for the 2025 regular season.

As the Dolphins prepare to enter their fourth season under coach Mike McDaniel, the coach and GM Chris Grier will have key decisions to make. Among the most significant ones is how to trim their roster from 90 players down to 53 before the Aug. 26 deadline.

Here, we take a look at three players who are cut candidates for the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins roster projection: cut candidates

1) Erik Ezukanma - Wide receiver

Erik Ezukanma was selected with a fourth-round pick in 2022, but he didn't get a chance to play in his debut season in the league. He missed a big part of his second season in the league due to injury.

Ezukanma appeared ready to contribute last season, but he was elevated to the active roster for only two games as he spent most of the season on the Dolphins' practice squad.

The 25-year-old wide receiver has only caught one pass for three yards in his three years with the Dolphins. With Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Dee Eskridge all expected to make the final roster, there will likely be no space for Ezukanma on the roster this year.

2) Jackson Carman - Offensive tackle

While Jackson Carman was re-signed by the Miami Dolphins in March, it was understood that he'd only be competing for a reserve role at offensive tackle this training camp. The former second-round pick recorded eight appearances (one start) in his first season with the Fins last year after being promoted from the practice squad.

Carman currently looks surplus to requirements in Miami and is set to be left off the team's final 53-man roster with the June arrival of veteran offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill.

3) Matt Dickerson - Defensive lineman

The Dolphins signed Matt Dickerson to their practice squad in October of last year. He subsequently played only four games after being elevated to the active roster, playing one special teams snap and 15 defensive snaps.

With Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillips, and Benito Jones expected to be veteran defensive tackles on the Dolphins' 53-man roster this year, Dickerson has a very slim chance of making the final roster.

In 40 career games, Dickerson has recorded 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits while playing for the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs since joining the league in 2018.

