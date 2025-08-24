3 cut candidates for Eagles 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Azeez Ojulari

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Jets 19-17 in their third preseason game on Friday night. Now that the preseason is over, the team's attention has turned to reducing its roster to the 53-man limit for the regular season before the cutdown deadline, which is Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Given that the Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions and have a strong squad, general manager Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni will have a lot of difficult roster decisions to make in the coming days.

Here, we'll look at three players the Eagles are likely going to cut before Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline.

3 cut candidates for Eagles' 53-man roster

#1. Azeez Ojulari, linebacker

The New York Giants selected Azeez Ojulari in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but since joining the league, he has failed to live up to expectations, primarily because of injury concerns. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason in the hopes of having a resurgent campaign, but it now seems unlikely that he will be on the team's roster by the end of the week.

Joshua Uche, Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith are all options for the Birds, so Ojulari is lower down on the depth chart in Philadelphia. Also, he hasn't done enough during this training camp to show the coaching staff that he should be on the roster.

Ojulari could essentially be a rotational option in Philadelphia, but he could also be released if the team decides to add another edge rusher before the season begins.

Should the Eagles dismiss Ojulari, they will free up $1.5 million in cap space. That's a modest amount, but it may still provide good cap relief.

#2. Adoree’ Jackson, cornerback

Jakorian Bennett, Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo are vying for the CB2 position in Philadelphia, opposite Quinyon Mitchell, and till now, no one has shown that he is more deserving of the role than the others.

However, it appears that Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio does not fancy Jackson much, which makes it even more difficult for him to earn the CB2 spot.

Jackson's age could also be a disadvantage as he will turn 30 in September and the Eagles may choose to go with Ringo, a younger player with more potential who could also serve as a special teamer.

With the Eagles expected to keep both Bennett and Ringo, the team might just see Jackson as expendable.

#3. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, quarterback

After the Philadelphia Eagles selected Kyle McCord in the sixth round of the 2025 draft, it became clear that Dorian Thompson-Robinson had little chance of making the team's roster. Additionally, it doesn't help Thompson-Robinson's case that the rookie outperformed him in the preseason, particularly in the Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

With Jalen Hurts as the starter and Tanner McKee and McCord expected to be the backups, Dorian Thompson-Robinson doesn't appear to have a place on the Eagles roster.

