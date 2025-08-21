3 cut candidates for Falcons' 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Clark Phillips III

The Atlanta Falcons have one more preseason game to play, so it seems there is still a chance for some players on the bubble to prove that they deserve a roster spot. However, at this point in the offseason, the expectation is that a bulk of the roster decisions have already been made.

Ad

Let's take a look at three players who are likely to be cut from the Falcons' 53-man roster ahead of the 2025 NFL regular season.

3 cut candidates for Falcons' 53-man roster

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1. C.J. Henderson, cornerback

The Atlanta Falcons signed former first-round pick cornerback C.J. Henderson the day before their second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. According to Atlanta coach Raheem Morris, the team wanted to give him time to adapt, so he was not selected for that game.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Henderson has reportedly performed well in practice this week and will be given a lot of reps this Friday against the Cowboys, but it is widely believed that the Falcons simply signed him to add depth for training camp. When it's time to reduce the roster, they'll likely move on from the 26-year-old CB.

The Falcons are expected to start A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes at cornerback and use either Billy Bowman Jr. or Dee Alford in the slot. Given that guys like Clark Phillips III, Lamar Jackson, Cobee Bryant, and Natrone Brooks are also still vying for roster slots, it'll be difficult for Henderson to make the roster after only a week with the team.

Ad

Henderson was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but he was traded to the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 season. He was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad during the 2024 season.

#2. Clark Phillips III, cornerback

Clark Phillips III is seen as a possible cut candidate primarily due to his ongoing recovery from a rib injury, which has caused him to fall behind in a jam-packed Falcons CB room.

Ad

Phillips' spot on the 53-man roster is under threat, considering the impressive performances from the likes of Mike Ford, who has shown he can be a valuable special teams player, and Natrone Brooks, who has shown promise in camp.

The Falcons selected Phillips III in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has appeared in 27 games, including seven starts, in the last two seasons. But he now seems to be nearing the end of his tenure in Atlanta.

Ad

#3. Carlos Washington Jr., running back

Carlos Washington Jr. remains the third running back on the Falcons' depth chart behind Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson. However, he hasn't played in any preseason games because of a hamstring problem, which could make it hard for the Falcons to trade a place away from someone else to keep him on the roster.

Nate Carter remains a contender for a roster position, so this decision may ultimately depend on performance in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.