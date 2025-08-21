3 cut candidates for Falcons' 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Clark Phillips III

The Atlanta Falcons have one more preseason game to play, so it seems there is still a chance for some players on the bubble to prove that they deserve a roster spot. However, at this point in the offseason, the expectation is that a bulk of the roster decisions have already been made.
Let's take a look at three players who are likely to be cut from the Falcons' 53-man roster ahead of the 2025 NFL regular season.
3 cut candidates for Falcons' 53-man roster
#1. C.J. Henderson, cornerback
The Atlanta Falcons signed former first-round pick cornerback C.J. Henderson the day before their second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. According to Atlanta coach Raheem Morris, the team wanted to give him time to adapt, so he was not selected for that game.
Henderson has reportedly performed well in practice this week and will be given a lot of reps this Friday against the Cowboys, but it is widely believed that the Falcons simply signed him to add depth for training camp. When it's time to reduce the roster, they'll likely move on from the 26-year-old CB.
The Falcons are expected to start A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes at cornerback and use either Billy Bowman Jr. or Dee Alford in the slot. Given that guys like Clark Phillips III, Lamar Jackson, Cobee Bryant, and Natrone Brooks are also still vying for roster slots, it'll be difficult for Henderson to make the roster after only a week with the team.
Henderson was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but he was traded to the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 season. He was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad during the 2024 season.
#2. Clark Phillips III, cornerback
Clark Phillips III is seen as a possible cut candidate primarily due to his ongoing recovery from a rib injury, which has caused him to fall behind in a jam-packed Falcons CB room.
Phillips' spot on the 53-man roster is under threat, considering the impressive performances from the likes of Mike Ford, who has shown he can be a valuable special teams player, and Natrone Brooks, who has shown promise in camp.
The Falcons selected Phillips III in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has appeared in 27 games, including seven starts, in the last two seasons. But he now seems to be nearing the end of his tenure in Atlanta.
#3. Carlos Washington Jr., running back
Carlos Washington Jr. remains the third running back on the Falcons' depth chart behind Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson. However, he hasn't played in any preseason games because of a hamstring problem, which could make it hard for the Falcons to trade a place away from someone else to keep him on the roster.
Nate Carter remains a contender for a roster position, so this decision may ultimately depend on performance in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys.
