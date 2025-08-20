  • home icon
  3 cut candidates on Jaguars 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Seth Henigan

3 cut candidates on Jaguars 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Seth Henigan

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 20, 2025 14:41 GMT
3 cut candidates on Jaguars 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Seth Henigan

The Jacksonville Jaguars have won one and tied the other in their first two preseason games. The Liam Coen-coached side will face off against the Miami Dolphins in their final preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium. The Jaguars will then start their final preparations for the upcoming 2025 regular season.

With the Jaguars set to begin their first season under Coen, they have some tough decisions to make. Here, we will be highlighting how the team reduces its roster from 90 players down to 53 before the August 26, 2025, deadline.

Three cut candidates on the Jaguars' 53-man roster ahead of deadline

3. Rayuan Lane III, Safety

The Jaguars are well-stocked at the safety position. There's Eric Murray, Darnell Savage and Daniel Thomas playing strong safety. While Andrew Wingard, Antonio Johnson and Caleb Ransaw are well acquainted with the free safety role.

That leaves Rayuan Lane III and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig as the most likely cut candidates in the safety department. Silmon-Craig seems the more likely to stay on the active roster due to Ransaw's injury issues, and it leaves Lane as the odd player out.

The Jaguars selected Lane in the sixth round of this year's draft. He had a solid spell with the Navy Midshipmen, but it's looking increasingly likely that he'll start his rookie season on the practice squad rather than the active roster.

2. Joshua Cephus, Wide Receiver

The Jaguars have an impressive crop of wide receivers. Brian Thomas Jr. is fresh off a stellar rookie season, Travis Hunter is the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner and Dyami Brown looks primed to be a solid third option.

That leaves Parker Washington, Trenton Irwin and Josh Cephus as the cut candidates ahead of the deadline. Washington seems locked to make the roster, and Irwin has impressed in the preseason. That leaves Cephus as the odd player on the chart.

Cephus was an undrafted free agent in 2024. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad and figures to remain in that department at the start of the upcoming campaign.

1. Seth Henigan, Quarterback

Trevor Lawrence is the undisputed starting quarterback for Liam Coen's side. Nick Mullens is all but certain to be his backup for the 2025 season.

So, the final quarterback spot seems to be a toss-up between John Wolford and Seth Henigan. The ESPN depth chart has Wolford as the QB3 while Henigan is listed as the QB4.

So, there's a high chance that Henigan will be cut on or before the deadline. He figures to start the campaign on the practice squad, and could be called up if there's an injury to one of the three active roster QBs.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

