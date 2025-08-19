3 cut candidates on Jets' 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Tanner McCalister and more

The New York Jets lost to the Giants in their second preseason game of 2025. The Jets and the rest of the league are compiling their 53-man rosters ahead of the regular season.There is one more week of training camp to go and some Jets players are in danger of being cut ahead of the August 26 deadline.With that being said, let's look at three players most likely to be cut ahead of the Jets' 53-man roster reveal.Three cut candidates on the New York Jets' 53-man roster ahead of deadline3. Brady Cook, QuarterbackJustin Fields and Tyrod Taylor have the starting and backup quarterback jobs locked ahead of the 2025 season. They have served as starters in the league, and they're locks for the final 53-player roster.However, the status of Brady Cook and Adrian Martinez is less certain. They are competing for the third-string quarterback role, the final spot on the depth chart.Cook was an undrafted free agent after this year's draft. The Jets took a punt on him, and they'll likely add him to their practice squad at the end of roster cuts. 2. Lawrance Toafili, Running BackThe New York Jets are expected to be as reliant on their run game as they are on their passing game. So, they're well stocked at the running back position. Starter Breece Hall will likely be joined by Braelon Allen, Kene Nwangwu and Isaiah Davis on the 53-player roster.That leaves Donovan Edwards and Lawrance Toafili as the most likely cut candidates. They are entering their rookie seasons, but Edwards has a bigger reputation.That leaves Lawrance Toafili as the most likely running back to get cut. Toafili could be signed to the practice squad as a potential depth piece just in case injuries affect the other running backs on the roster.1. Tanner McCalister, SafetyThe New York Jets pride themselves as one of the most defensively astute teams in the NFL. The Jets are well-stocked at both the cornerback and safety positions. Safeties virtually assured of a spot on the 53-player roster are Andre Cisco, Tony Adams, Malachi Moore and Jarius Monroe.However, fringe players Dean Clark, Mario Goodrich and Tanner McCalister are prime candidates to be cut. Clark might have the best chance of making the final roster, considering his heroics in preseason. Mario Goodrich has looked good in training, and he could sneak into the roster if there's an injury or two.Tanner McCalister's chances of making the final roster are slim. The Ohio State Buckeyes product will aim for a spot on the practice squad, and hopefully a call-up to the active roster at some point in the season.